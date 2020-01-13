“People See My Work, Not My Age”: Kamal Nath’s Retort To Amit Shah

Kamal Nath’s retort got here after Amit Shah hit out at him in a rally on Sunday in Jabalpur (File)

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has hit again at Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah who had taken a jibe on the chief minister’s age at a rally in Jabalpur.

Kamal Nath mentioned the persons are not within the age of a politician reasonably see his work.

“We have demonstrated just in one year how government works. We have won the confidence of the people by fulfilling 365 promises in 265 days. We believe in delivering and not just in making empty promises. People see my work, not my age. The people have reposed faith in an old man.”

Kamal Nath’s retort got here after Amit Shah hit out at him in a rally on Sunday in Jabalpur. Mr Shah had mentioned, “Kamal Nathji says loudly CAA (Citizenship Modification Act) is not going to be applied in Madhya Pradesh. Oh Kamal Nathji, this isn’t the age to boost your voice. This doesn’t augur properly on your well being at this age. Simply repair the issues in your state.”

