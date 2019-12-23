People Won’t Have Died Had PM Given “Clarification” On NRC: AAP Leader

Sanjay Singh stated the BJP clearly ”cheated” the folks residing in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday stated that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have given a ”clarification” on the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) earlier, then the folks wouldn’t have died and violence wouldn’t have erupted throughout the nation.

“Today PM Modi has given a clarification regarding the NRC. If he would have given a clarification earlier, then the 20 people who died recently would have been saved. The violence that has taken place across the country, would not have occurred,” Mr Singh stated whereas talking with information company ANI.

Mr Singh additional said that an environment of ”worry” befell in Assam after the NRC was carried out there.

“Similar kind of atmosphere took place across the country regarding the NRC. In his rally, PM Modi has stated today that no proposal has been made before the Cabinet regarding the NRC. It means in a way he signalled the NRC might not be implemented,” stated Singh.

At a rally earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition events of spreading lies concerning the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC and asserted that the CAA and the NRC wouldn’t apply to the Muslims of the nation.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the rumours of detention centres being unfold by “Congress and urban Naxals” had been false. He stated the brand new regulation was not relevant to residents of the nation.

“A lot of lies are being spread about the NRC as well. It was made during the Congress regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it,” stated PM Modi.

Mr Singh additional stated that if any such assertion formally comes from the federal government, then there will probably be a peaceable environment throughout the nation.

“He (PM Modi) has not taken the APP’s name at all for spreading violence. AAP doesn’t spread violence and hatred. We do not believe in such politics. As far as his comments on the NRC are concerned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself said in the Parliament and several TV interviews that the NRC will be implemented across the country,” he added.

“BJP is, again and again, saying that the NRC will be implemented across the country. In Assam, almost 19 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC list, who do not have their documents anywhere. People are so bothered. Such a situation might take place across the country if the NRC is implemented,” stated Singh.

Mr Singh additional stated the BJP has clearly ”cheated” the folks residing within the unauthorised colonies.

“People of the unauthorised colonies came with a hope that they would get a chance of registry because that is what the BJP had said. But today the BJP has cheated these people. People have now got to know that only Arvind Kejriwal can regularise the unauthorised colonies and give ownership rights to the people,” stated Mr Singh.