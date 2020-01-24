Perez Hilton Answers Qs About Lady GaGa Feud On ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Australia!

Perez Hilton knew Girl GaGa earlier than she grew to become huge.

He’d all the time write about her on his weblog, and the 2 have been actual mates. Then, mega fame hit, and effectively, a feud brewed. All of that’s now previously, however when his fellow contestants requested him about it on I’m A Celeb Australia, Perez saved issues actual — as all the time!

Associated: Perez COVERED In Precise Snakes!

Ch-ch-check out his responses (above)!

Make sure to tag #CelebPerez on all of your socials to vote and present help whereas Perez competes on #ImACelebrityAU!

You possibly can sustain with the present by following our socials — @perezhilton and @theperezhilton on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and extra!