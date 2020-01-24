Positive, Perez is used to the snakes of Hollywood, however this can be a entire different degree!!
Perez Hilton‘s first journey within the I’m A Celeb Australia jungle concerned mendacity in a field lined with slithering python snakes!
One thing we’re certain Perez’s many haters loved! Ha.
Ch-ch-check it out (above) and you’ll want to vote to your favourite “international gossip mogul” by tagging #CelebPerez on all of your socials!
And you may sustain with all of P’s #ImACelebrityAU shenanigans by following our socials — @perezhilton and @theperezhilton on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and extra!
Associated Posts
CLICK CLICK CLICK Subsequent Article
Jan 23, 2020 four:55pm PST
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment