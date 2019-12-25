Perezmas 2019: 1 Breakout Year For Lizzo!

On the first day of Perezmas, popular culture gave to us…

1 Breakout 12 months For Lizzo!!!

Lizzo (actual title Melissa Jefferson) has been hustling for over a decade attempting to make a reputation for herself within the music biz. Though she struggled for years and almost gave up utterly, that juice inside her simply didn’t run out — and all of it paid off in 2019 along with her meteoric rise to fame!

Admittedly, a variety of y’all had been sleeping on her for fairly a while — however this yr, the singer was unattainable to disregard. 2019 was 100% the 12 months of Lizzo!

It began on January four with the discharge of her Juice video. This catchy self-love anthem was the primary time many had heard of the Detroit-born songstress. Nevertheless it truly got here off her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, which dropped later this yr on April 19.

The discharge of the album marked a turning level in Lizzo’s profession: it debuted at quantity six on the Billboard 200 and finally peaked at quantity 4 on the chart, three months after its preliminary launch. Round this time, the star began gaining extra mainstream consideration, and instantly used her platform to advocate for physique positivity and self-love.

Following the discharge of her album, Lizzo carried out on the Coachella Music Pageant for the primary time. In the meantime, the lots had been lastly beginning to respect her earlier work: Lizzo’s 2017 single Reality Hurts began gaining recognition after inspiring an web meme on TikTok and being featured within the 2019 Netflix movie Somebody Nice.

Reality Hurts has since turn out to be Lizzo’s first number-one hit on the Billboard Scorching 100, making her the primary black solo feminine R&B singer to say the highest spot on the Scorching 100 since Rihanna‘s 2012 hit Diamonds. It topped the chart for seven weeks — making it tied for the longest Scorching 100 reign ever for rap music by a feminine artist (together with Iggy Azalea’s Fancy) — and was added to the deluxe model of Cuz I Love You.

Whereas the monitor might have discovered success in 2019, it nearly brought about the performer to stop music altogether when she dropped it just some years in the past. In a June interview with Folks, Lizzo stated the day she launched Reality Hurts was “probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever” as a result of preliminary lack of curiosity. She defined:

“The day I launched Reality Hurts was most likely one of many darkest days I’ve had ever in my profession. I keep in mind considering, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.’ ..I used to be like, ‘F**k it, I’m finished.’ And lots of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my household, they had been like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’ …Now the music that made me wish to stop is the music that everybody’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testomony to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

Though there have been many triumphs for Lizzo this yr — she gave flawless performances on the BET Awards and the MTV VMAs, made her large display appearing debut within the comedy-drama Hustlers, and went on to be nominated for EIGHT Grammys — the rising star additionally skilled some minor setbacks.

In the course of the summer time, the 31-year-old was hit with plagiarism accusations over Reality Hurts. Rapper Mina Lioness took to social media to disclose that she was the mastermind behind the monitor’s iconic lyric, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch,” claiming the lyric got here from a meme that got here from a tweet she wrote months earlier than the music was written.

Lizzo additionally confronted controversy from two producers who beforehand labored along with her on a demo titled Wholesome. The producers reached out to us completely in October to allege that Reality Hurts “clearly comprises lyrics and musical materials contained within the music Wholesome” and demand that they had been entitled to a chunk of her hit music.

The star responded to the controversies with sass and sophistication. She took to Instagram to declare that the male producers didn’t assist her write the monitor in any means, so they didn’t deserve any earnings from the chart-topper. She did, nevertheless, determine to share a chunk of her Reality Hurts pie with Mina, making the rapper an official co-writer on the monitor.

Liz closed out the yr along with her Saturday Evening Dwell debut on the present’s December 21 episode, serving because the musical visitor within the closing episode of the yr and decade.

Staying true to her mission, the star celebrated her SNL debut with a brilliant inspirational message to followers — and her youthful self.

Taking to social media, Lizzo shared a pic of her working as a sign-spinner alongside a pic from her SNL debut, encouraging her followers to work laborious and never quit on their goals:

Seems, Lizzo is 100% an inspiration to us all. Congrats to a superb, profitable yr, gurl!

We will’t wait to see what she blesses us with in 2020!

[Image via YouTube/STX Entertainment/WENN]