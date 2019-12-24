Perezmas 2019: 2 Disastrous Relationship Rendezvous

On the second day of Perezmas, popular culture gave to us…

TWO disastrous relationship rendezvous!

Actually, it is perhaps an understatement contemplating the issues we’ve seen over the previous 12 months. Stunning, scandalous, and wild are only a few different phrases we’d describe a number of the relationship drama we’ve seen from celebs.

Are you able to even consider it’s virtually been a 12 months since this scandal hit the information??

Khloé Kardashian, who had lately taken again Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her days earlier than she was resulting from give delivery, was confronted with one other considered one of his transgressions…

Besides this time, household buddy Jordyn Woods was concerned.

Let’s recap!

The Protecting Up with the Kardashians star broke issues off along with her child daddy after she discovered he and Woods allegedly made out at a home social gathering over Valentine’s Day weekend! There was no proof of them locking lips, although there have been eyewitnesses.

Clearly, it’s not shocking True Thompson‘s poppa would cheat, however to take action with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF and former Good American mannequin? Wow.

Tristan dubbed the studies as “fake news,” nevertheless it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the then-21-year-old lastly advised her piece on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Pink Desk Discuss! The drama didn’t cease there… Instantly after, KoKo took to her Twitter, slamming Jordyn for “lying” and for breaking apart her household!

The momma of 1 wrote:

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Not mincing her phrases, Kardashian continued on-line:

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well”

It appeared like she was POSITIVE about what went down between the 2 of them, as we continued to see her aspect play out on KUWTK!

The injury had already been achieved.

Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guesthouse, had been unfollowed on social media by the KarJenner crew, and was pressured to search out new buddies and modeling gigs.

However she most lately made headlines once more when Smith launched video of Woods taking a lie detector take a look at in relation to the Thompson-Kardashian scandal!

When requested point-blank, “did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” she firmly replied “no.” You possibly can watch (beneath):

The reality continues to be on the market, y’all!

Miley Cyrus/Liam Hemsworth/Brody Jenner/Kaitlynn Carter

Right here’s a doozy nobody noticed coming!!

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter introduced their break up — which many thought was a divorce, nevertheless it turned out they have been by no means formally married within the first place — over the summer time. On August 2, the information made headlines, over a 12 months after the pair seemingly wed in Bali. Seems, they didn’t search authorized marriage licenses within the States or in Indonesia.

Ought to have been crimson flag primary!

Eight days later, we child you not, Miley Cyrus‘ and Liam Hemsworth‘s separation was introduced to the world! A press release from the singer’s reps was launched to Individuals, stating:

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The on-again, off-again pair had simply wed in an intimate ceremony on December 23.

So, how did these two former flip into one disastrous relationship rendezvous?? Mere hours after Miley and Liam’s breakup was revealed, pics of the Hannah Montana alum confirmed her making out with Brody’s ex Kaitlynn! No, significantly! The 2 girls have been seen locking lips in Italy (pics HERE). It really was a sizzling lady summer time as Carter posted a pic of them collectively on her Instagram account, which has sadly since been deleted!

Fortunately, we’ve it right here:

It really was a #HotGirlSummer.

They honestly have been exhibiting their males what they have been lacking!