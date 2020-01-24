Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu amid uproar over Rajnikanth’s remarks

Periyar statue

A statue of E V Ramasamy, the rationalist chief and Dravidian motion founder, popularly generally known as Periyar, was discovered vandalised Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 24. It’s to be famous that the incident occurred amid uproar over actor Rajnikanth’s feedback towards the social reformer.

On the 50th anniversary of the Tamil journal Thuglak, Rajnikanth stated that in 1971, at Salem, Periyar led a rally wherein by idols of Ram and Sita had been taken out with none garments on them and the deities featured a backyard of sandals and no information outlet printed it.

After the remarks, Dravidian outfits demanded an apology from the actor accusing him of mendacity and burnt the effigies. Additionally they filed a criticism towards the actor. Rajnikanth stated no matter he stated was true and determined to face by his assertion.

“Whatever I spoke about has become a controversy. I read out from what was printed in Hindu and Outlook. I didn’t say anything out of imagination. I’ll not apologise for what I said…I have not said anything out of imagination. I’m saying what I have seen and they are saying what they have seen,”