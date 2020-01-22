Perlmutter, House co-sponsors push Senate for swift action on marijuana banking bill

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and three different congressmen who’ve been pushing to present hashish companies entry to banking providers expressed hope Tuesday their invoice would transfer via the Senate quickly.

In a letter despatched to Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and City Affairs, the Arvada Democrat and Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, Denny Heck, D-Wash., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, addressed the chairman’s considerations in regards to the Safe and Honest Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act whereas urging him to take swift motion.

In his feedback revealed Dec. 18, Crapo beneficial including public well being and security necessities to the laws, corresponding to requiring efficiency disclosures and a possible 2% THC restrict on merchandise earlier than permitting banks to do enterprise with hashish corporations, and guidelines for stopping “bad actors” from laundering cash via banks.

The representatives had been hesitant to develop the scope of the invoice, stating “we should exercise caution before adding limitations on the legislation’s safe harbor that impose unworkable burdens on financial institutions.”

“Our bill is about public safety,” the congressmen wrote. “It does not change the legal status of marijuana and is focused solely on taking cash off the streets and aligning federal banking laws with the decisions states are already making regarding cannabis.”

Burglaries of hashish dispensaries and develop operations in Denver hit a three-year excessive in 2019. Many within the trade imagine criminals goal these companies as a result of they’re compelled to deal in money.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, the Republican co-sponsoring the SAFE Banking Act within the Senate, stated he has had quite a few discussions with Crapo in regards to the invoice, and appears ahead to working towards its passage.

“It’s no secret that I, too, was opposed to marijuana legalization in Colorado,” Gardner stated in a press release. “But the people of Colorado chose to try a new approach to legal cannabis, and the sky is not falling. Seven years later, 95% of the United States’ population lives in a state with some form of legal cannabis. Every day that Congress continues to ignore reality, unintended negative consequences pile up for legitimate businesses — both in the cannabis industry and outside it.”

The SAFE Banking Act handed the U.S. Home of Representatives in September by a vote of 321-103.

“This is a constructive step forward for our legislative effort and an important step toward making our communities safer,” the congressmen’s letter concludes. “We stand ready to partner with you and your colleagues, and we look forward to continued progress on this issue.”