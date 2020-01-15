News

Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner has been taken into custody

January 15, 2020
2 Min Read

The Revolutionary Guards have taken accountability for the missile strike which induced the airplane crash, killing all 176 folks aboard.

Boeing 737 sure for Ukraine crashes in Iran







An individual who posted a video on-line of a missile putting a Ukrainian airliner in Iran final week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars information company reported on Tuesday.

Iran plane crash

The outcomes of the investigation will likely be introduced to the general public, Fars stated, with out offering further particulars. The Revolutionary Guards have taken accountability for the missile strike which induced the airplane crash, killing all 176 folks aboard. 

Over 176 onboard killed after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Qasem Soleimani funeral

Individuals attend the funeral procession of Iranian Main-Basic Qassem Soleimani.Reuters

All 176 folks on board a passenger airplane have been killed when the plane crashed a couple of minutes after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini on Wednesday, January eight, as a result of technical snags. The airplane was sure for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine Worldwide Airways took off at 6.12 am native time and crashed about eight minutes later.

“The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) any rescue… we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter at the site,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency providers, instructed state tv. In accordance with air monitoring service FlightRadar24, the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was flying to Kyiv. The airplane was three years previous and was a Boeing 737-NG, it stated.

Steered Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment