Person with measles may have exposed others at LAX, pharmacy in Brentwood

Los Angeles County well being officers are warning of a possible publicity to measles after a passenger at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport additionally visited a CVS Pharmacy in Brentwood this month.

Officers confirmed Sunday that one contaminated particular person arrived at LAX’s Tom Bradley Worldwide Terminal on Jan. 12. The particular person, who just isn’t a Los Angeles County resident, additionally visited a pharmacy at 11941 San Vicente Blvd. in Los Angeles the next day and once more on Jan. 18.

The traveler was at LAX’s worldwide terminal and baggage declare between 1:45 and 5 p.m. Jan. 12 and on the CVS from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and once more from eight:45 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Anybody who was in these areas on the airport or the pharmacy throughout these instances is susceptible to an infection, in line with well being officers.

These in danger ought to verify their immunization information and call a healthcare supplier a few potential publicity if not protected. Officers advocate awaiting a rash or fever, and if signs develop, persons are suggested to remain residence and name their healthcare supplier.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” Los Angeles County Well being Officer Dr. Muntu Davis mentioned in a press release. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”

That is the primary measles publicity in 2020 after a beforehand unhealthy 12 months wherein there have been 20 instances amongst L.A. County residents in addition to 14 instances involving vacationers to the county, in line with public well being officers. One month in the past, well being officers warned of three LAX passengers who carried measles into the airport. Typically, folks weren’t immunized or didn’t know whether or not they had been vaccinated.

A 2019 examine positioned L.A. County close to the highest of an inventory of counties in America probably to have somebody come down with measles, citing the 1000’s of vacationers arriving day by day from international locations with large outbreaks.

Measles is taken into account one of the contagious viruses on this planet. It might unfold from one particular person to a different as much as 4 days earlier than the onset of a rash. Different signs embrace fever, cough, runny nostril and pink eyes.