Persona 5 Scramble’s Opening Movie is as Stylish as You Would Expect

If there’s one factor Persona 5 is well-known for, its how trendy it’s. The slick animated cutscenes simply ooze cool and the sport appears to interrupt all conventions of JRPGs being slow-moving by being fast on its toes and sumptuous to observe. The upcoming Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is seeking to hold the identical tone for its cutscenes if the opening film is something to go by. It looks like altering builders hasn’t dampened the inventive course of in any respect, and Persona 5 Scramble nonetheless manages to place out an intro that amazes and manages to instantly pull viewers in with it’s high-speed and trendy animation.

That includes the all the time lovable Phantom Thieves, a couple of new characters, and Morgana being a careless cat, the snazzy intro actually is eye-catching. It’s moderately spectacular how much like Persona 5‘s intro it’s, whereas nonetheless feeling distinctive. If nothing else, it ought to function a superb style of issues to come back whereas we await the sport. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is about to launch on February 20th, 2020, in Japan, however there’s presently no phrase on when the sport will likely be coming West.

Throughout that wait, we are going to at the least have Persona 5: Royal to tide us over. This up to date model of Persona 5 features a new playable character, new story conditions, and DLC the place you possibly can struggle the principle characters of previous Persona video games. Persona 5: Royal will function the definitive version of what’s already among the best video games within the collection, and obtained a stellar overview from us. When you haven’t performed it earlier than, this could be the proper probability to leap in. It has the added bonus that you just’ll be completely ready for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers as nicely. You possibly can seize Persona 5: Royal on HEARALPUBLICIST four beginning March 31st, 2020.