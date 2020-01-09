Perth soccer player, 21, whose body was found being devoured by sharks during search for surfer

A younger man whose physique was discovered being devoured by three sharks after he was swept off rocks has been recognized as a promising soccer participant.

Eric Birighitti’s stays was discovered at Twilight Seashore, close to Esperence on Western Australia’s southern coast, on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews have been searching for the physique of 57-year-old Gary Johnson, who was attacked by a terrific white whereas scuba diving together with his spouse, when the grisly discovery was made.

Three sharks (two pictured) have been discovered feeding on a human corpse through the seek for a diver who was mauled to dying by a terrific white

Three sharks have been discovered feeding on a human corpse, with witnesses believing the physique belonged to Mr Johnson.

Police later confirmed the stays belonged to the 21-year-old.

The promising younger soccer star, from Perth, was on vacation with associates when he was having fun with the view at Twilight Seashore on January 2, The West reported.

As Mr Birighitti walked alongside the rocks, he slipped and fell into the ocean.

Mates desperately tried to drag him in however the present was too robust and he was swept out to sea.

Police, SES and volunteer companies extensively regarded for the 21-year-old, with the search ending when his physique was discovered within the water off Twilight Seashore on Tuesday.

He left a touching message in his tragic closing Instagram publish: ‘Merry Christmas everybody! As we end off 2019, I hope everyone finds peace and is stuffed with love as the brand new yr begins.’

‘Shout out to all those that can’t be with us for no matter motive,’ he wrote.

‘Keep in mind to like all the time, be appreciative and smile.’

Mr Birighitti was a promising athlete with a scholarship to play soccer at Hastings Faculty in Nebraska and St Thomas Aquina Faculty in New York.

The Hasting Broncos took to social media to mourn the younger star’s dying.

‘The Bronco household are saddened to listen to concerning the sudden passing of Eric Birighitti,’ they wrote.

‘Eric performed for Hastings through the 2016 and 2017 season and gained a nationwide title with the group.

‘He shall be really missed and our ideas are together with his household throughout this troublesome time.’

Mates have taken to the 21-year-old’s social media to publish concerning the tragic loss.

‘I like you, Eric. Promise to reside life to the fullest in honour of you and to remain variety,’ one individual wrote.

‘Relaxation in peace Eric,’ one other mentioned.

‘You have been really one of the candy folks. you might be such a particular soul. Fly excessive up there.’

Aerial footage confirmed the sharks from above lurking about 150 metres off shore, with one stalking a ship (pictured)

Emergency companies are nonetheless desperately trying to find lacking diver Gary Johnson who was taken by a shark off Cull Island in WA on Sunday

In the meantime, the seek for Mr Johnson has been known as off.

Solely his tank, vest and flippers have been discovered throughout days of in depth searches, which included utilizing two remote-operated autos to scour the ocean flooring.

Police introduced on Wednesday they’ve suspended search operations pending any new info.

His spouse Karen Milligan had put out a mayday name and unsuccessfully tried to struggle off the huge sea creature because it attacked her husband.

She was then taken to hospital to be handled for shock.

In an emotional assertion following his dying, she described Mr Johnson as her ‘rock’ and mentioned he was at dwelling within the ocean.

‘We have been all the time conscious of the dangers and sometimes informed one another that if we have been attacked by a shark that might simply be unfortunate,’ she mentioned.

‘We have been utterly towards shark culling and I nonetheless am.’