January 23, 2020 | 10:34am | Up to date January 23, 2020 | 10:37am

A person barged into an Oregon lady’s residence and sexually assaulted her and her 5-year-old daughter — who courageously tried to struggle again, the still-shaken mother stated this week.

Taliya Waliser, 26, of Wooden Village, informed FOX 12 that she was nursing her 6-month-old son early Sunday morning when she noticed a darkish, shadowy determine in her doorway.

“I was like ‘Who are you?’ and then the light turns on,” Waliser recalled. “And, I just realize that there is a strange man in my house. His pants were down to his ankles. And I just remember grabbing my son and scooting up all the way to my headboard.”

Then, the person — later recognized as 24-year-old Alfredo Guzman-Padilla — suffocated, strangled and sexually assaulted her in a sick hour-long assault, she stated.

“I remember kicking and kicking and kicking. And I remember punching him in the side of the head,” Waliser stated. “And he just was smiling and laughing the whole time.”

Her 5-year-old daughter’s quick-thinking actions might have saved the day, she stated.

“My daughter comes into my room and starts attacking him, kicking him, scratching him – doing whatever she can,” Waliser stated.

That momentary distraction allowed the younger mother to seize her telephone and shortly name 911, however her attacker flung it throughout the room, she stated.

“I was just thinking…‘so this is it,’” Walliser informed the station. “I couldn’t breathe. I just remember wanting air. I kept looking in the corner of my eye, seeing my son just screaming. I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Padilla additionally choked and sexually assaulted Waliser’s daughter, she stated.

“I kept telling him, ‘Focus on me,’” she informed KGW eight. “Don’t focus on my kids, don’t hurt them.”

Finally, Padilla “casually and slowly” left the house, Waliser informed FOX 12.

Waliser checked her telephone and located that her 911 name had really gone by. She gave the dispatcher an outline of her attacker — who authorities discovered bare at one other condominium advanced three hours later, in line with the report.

Padilla — who now faces greater than two dozen fees — was arrested twice final yr for public indecency, in line with KGW eight.

“I feel like the system failed,” Waliser informed the station. “I want to see him gone for life. I don’t want him to get out and think it’s okay to do this to somebody else.”