Pet owner horrified after his goldfish is dragged out of a pond by a giant SPIDER in South Africa 

A pet proprietor exhibiting off his goldfish to a brand new girlfriend was left shocked when a spider dived in and dragged it out of his pond.

Jérémy Schalkwijk, 33, watched in amazement as the large nursery net spider sunk its enamel into Cleo the fish and hauled it away.

Regardless of being half the dimensions of the fish, the hungry spider extremely managed to tug its prey up the vertical concrete wall on the fringe of the pond.

Tour information Jérémy mentioned though he was horrified however could not resist capturing the weird second on digital camera.

The spider dragged the fish out of this pond in Barberton, South Africa

Jérémy was exhibiting off his fish to his new girlfriend Athina Yalias on their second date in Barberton, South Africa

He mentioned: ‘It was a loopy, loopy sight. You do not see that daily.’

Jérémy was exhibiting off his fish to his new girlfriend Athina Yalias on their second date in Barberton, South Africa, round 225 miles east of Johannesburg.

He added: ‘I could not imagine spider would be capable of carry one thing twice its weight like that.

‘I’ve by no means seen one thing like that earlier than. I knew that spiders may fish, however by no means such a big dimension.

The spider hauled its prey up the wall utilizing a mix of its fangs and entrance legs.

‘You see it generally with small fish like fingerlings, however by no means with a goldfish. This was twice the burden of the spider.’

Jérémy mentioned he watched the arachnid reducing itself into the pool whereas clinging onto the sting after which hauling its prey up the wall utilizing a mix of its fangs and entrance legs.

He rushed to get Athina to point out her what was occurring however once they returned the spider and its prey had been ‘nowhere to be discovered’.

Jérémy mentioned: ‘I noticed this on the second date I had with Athina.

‘She could not imagine it. She is just not an actual bush girl so she would not have a lot expertise with animals, however she was so impressed.

‘After we got here again out each animals had been nowhere to be discovered.

‘We’ve a pond with goldfish and I simply wished to point out her the fish, then I noticed this.

‘I may see the spider catching the fish and it had taken it out of the water.

‘The spider can fish if there’s grass or a department above the water, however this was a vertical concrete pond.

‘I attempted to take the image of the spider above the water so you possibly can see it is vertical. It might be troublesome.’

Tour information Jérémy Schalkwijk noticed his goldfish being dragged out of a pond by a spider