Pet Shop Boys hint at Glastonbury festival appearance as they share new single ‘Monkey business’

Pet Store Boys have launched a brand new music referred to as ‘Monkey business’ and have teased their return to Glastonbury competition.

‘Monkey business’ is the third reduce from the synthpop duo’s forthcoming studio album ‘Hotspot’, following ‘Dreamland’ ft. Years and Years launched final September and ‘Burning the heather’ in November.

Learn extra: 25 Causes To Love Pet Store Boys’ ‘Actually’

Whereas selling the brand new single earlier at present (January 2) lead singer Neil Tennant was requested by Nicki Chapman on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Present whether or not a set at Worthy Farm was on the playing cards this summer time.

“Talking of live work, you’re going to be touring the UK later this year… I can’t see Somerset down there… you know I’m thinking perhaps Glastonbury,” requested Chapman, to which Tennant replied: “Somerset, um, of course Glastonbury is in Somerset…” Chapman then requested: “Have I put you on the spot?” And he agreed: “You have put me on the spot, let’s just leave me there…”

Pet Store Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe

Final summer time Tennant and his bandmate Chris Lowe joined The Killers on stage throughout the band’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage. Brandon Flowers and co. carried out a model of the duo’s Elvis Presley cowl ‘Always On My Mind’.

The final time Pet Store Boys performed Glastonbury was in 2010 when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Marvel headlined.

‘Hotspot’ is launched on January 24, 2020.