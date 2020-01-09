January 9, 2020 | 5:08pm

Liberal firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is as soon as once more being dogged by criticism — this time over a pet.

The animal rights group PETA blasted AOC for apparently shopping for a purebred French bulldog as an alternative of adopting a homeless canine from a shelter.

“The dog is pretty clearly a Frenchie and a very young puppy who appears to have been purchased from a breeder,” PETA spokeswoman Ashley Byrne informed The Publish.

The freshman Democrat launched the pup to her social media followers Tuesday, however has refused to reply questions concerning the still-unnamed canine’s origins.

However she is taking identify ideas from her followers, “We are thinking something Star Trek related or Bronx/Queens/NYC/social good related,” she mentioned on Instagram.

PETA didn’t suppose there was something cute about AOC’s pet decide.

“With the millions of homeless dogs out there, you apparently chose to buy a purebred puppy instead of adopting one from an animal shelter,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk wrote in a letter to AOC Thursday.

“Right this minute, on Petfinder alone, there are more than 110,000 dogs — including French bulldogs — who need homes. Animal shelters are bursting at the seams with hundreds of thousands more, many of whom will be ‘put to sleep’ for lack of a home,” Newkirk wrote.

“French bulldogs are inbred as a way to produce breed-specific traits, which trigger well being issues that many individuals who can be influenced by your buy gained’t have the ability to afford to deal with,” Newkirk continued.

“They are particularly at risk because their ‘cute’ features plague them with a lifetime of breathing problems, ear and eye infections, skin irritation, a weak stomach, and other issues,” she wrote.

Newkirk additionally lectured AOC about correct canine care.

“We’re additionally sending you a duplicate of the guide Canine Hate Crates, which explains why crate coaching isn’t humane or efficient,” Newkirk wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez had posted a video on her Instagram of the bulldog whimpering inside a small black cage.

Reps for the congresswoman didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.