Pete Buttigieg Trapped In Freezer After Searching Iowa Diner For Back Room With High-Rolling Donors

BETTENDORF, IOWA—Shivering and shouting for assist as his plan to seek out his supporters went awry, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was reportedly trapped in a walk-in freezer Thursday after looking an Iowa diner for its again room with high-rolling donors. “Help! Help! Can anyone hear me? I don’t understand where my donors are if they’re not in this cooler,” mentioned Buttigieg, who had reportedly breezed by means of the diner, ignoring its clientele, earlier than asking a line prepare dinner the place the again room with all the rich marketing campaign funders was positioned, getting annoyed on the man’s confusion, and deciding to seek out it himself by looking for a hidden passageway because the freezer door locked behind him. “I don’t understand—it’s usually right here. They have to hide in the back so we can meet in secret outside the prying eyes of the media and all the poor people. Where is the manager? Why on earth would I enter a rinky-dink joint just to hobnob with a bunch of people eating scrambled eggs and getting five bucks for my trouble when I know there’s a cushy hidden back room where I can talk to voters who matter over a glass of champagne? Jesus Christ, where’s [spokesperson] Lis [Smith] when I need her? I don’t know what I’m going to do. I already called for help in eight languages, and I’m starting to get really cold.” At press time, Buttigieg had resorted to doing his marketing campaign’s “High Hopes” dance in an effort to remain heat.