Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber ‘Havent’ Had A Lot Of Contact’ As He Focuses On His Mental Health

2020 has Pete Davidson specializing in his psychological well being and fewer on his relationship with Kaia Gerber.

As Saturday Night time Dwell followers know, the comic introduced on the present final month that he was going to rehab, or as he put it, “going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.”

Associated: Kate Beckinsale Reportedly Noticed With Ex Pete’s Pal Machine Gun Kelly

This being his second time in search of remedy, an E! Information insider dished the 26-year-old actor is “taking a break to work on his mental health.” When it comes to what this implies for the 18-year-old supermodel, their relationship is “cooling off.”

The supply continued:

“It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer.”

One other confidant provided extra about how the couple “haven’t had a lot of contact” since Davidson entered “a program.” And it’s not simply coming from Ariana Grande‘s ex. The supply dished how Kaia “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship,” and alluding to a very scary dialog, she “wasn’t comfortable with what she saw and doesn’t know if she can handle it.”

The insider went on:

“What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her… She cares about Pete and wants him to get better, but their future is very much up in the air.”

This supposedly isn’t surprising to Davidson, who “understands” how his girlfriend feels, in line with a 3rd supply. He “knows he needs to focus on his mental health.” And in the event that they do cut up, there’s “no bad blood between the two.”

Whether or not or not this has something to do with Kaia’s dad and mom, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, apparently intervening, it’s laborious to say. We reported late final month how the 2 had been noticed exterior their daughter’s NYC condo after an apparently very alarming convo with Pete.

A bystander reportedly overheard the dad and mom chatting about somebody upstairs within the condo who had “scratched eyes” and was “freaking out.” The particular person is believed to be Pete.

The supply continued to inform DailyMail.com of the dialog Rande had shared in:

“He’s got scratched out eyes. His face was like scared as if someone or a camera was on him. His eyes are very… and he’s like freaking out.”

The insider went on:

“How in the hell can he… be away… he needs help my God that’s crazy… private rehab, ummm, like in an hour.”

An E! Information confidant shared on the time how the dad and mom had been solely making an attempt to “guide [Kaia] and to help Pete through a difficult time.”

Looks like the brand new couple could also be closing this chapter quickly, however we’ll maintain you up to date.

Ideas, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Apega/Lia Toby/WENN]