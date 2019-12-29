Peter Kay says Channel 5 doc about him called has ‘incredibly misleading title’

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:29 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:29 EST, 29 December 2019

Peter Kay has damaged his social media silence to slam Channel 5 for utilizing an ‘extremely deceptive title’ for a documentary on his life and profession.

‘Peter Kay: In His Personal Phrases’ aired at 9pm on the channel on Sunday, however does not characteristic any new interviews with the comedy legend.

A strongly-worded assertion posted on the funnyman’s official Twitter account hours earlier than the programme aired acknowledged that Peter wasn’t concerned with the two-hour documentary in any approach.

Talking out: Peter Kay has damaged his social media silence to slam Channel 5 for utilizing an ‘extremely deceptive title’ for a documentary on his life and profession

‘Deceptive’: ‘Peter Kay: In His Personal Phrases’ aired on Sunday, however does not characteristic any new interviews with the comic, prompting a response from the star’s official Twitter account

The assertion learn: ‘Very flattering of Channel 5 to fee the programme going out tonight, however simply to let folks know that Peter Kay: In His Personal Phrases has an extremely deceptive title, because it does not characteristic any new interviews with Peter and all of the footage is totally historic.’

The rep added: ‘The title additionally gives the look that Peter has been concerned within the making of this documentary, which he hasn’t. In any respect.’

Except for a plug for his Phoenix Nights charity cinema screening in October, the account had been largely inactive.

As has the funnyman himself. He cancelled all scheduled work commitments in December 2017 for the foreseeable future, because of ‘unexpected household circumstances’ and wasn’t noticed in public till April this yr.

Robust: The assertion learn: ‘Very flattering of Channel 5 to fee the programme going out tonight, however simply to let folks know that Peter Kay: In His Personal Phrases has an extremely deceptive title’

‘This determination has not been taken flippantly and I am positive you will perceive my household should all the time come first,’ he stated on the time.

‘I’ve all the time endeavoured to guard my household’s privateness from the media.

‘I hope that the media and the general public will proceed to respect our privateness right now. As soon as once more I am very sorry.’

However new work for the Bolton native could also be on its approach to our screens. He’s reportedly in early talks with the BBC for a brand new tv venture.

Huge information: Peter is reportedly in early talks with the BBC for a brand new tv venture, over a yr after the ultimate episode of his sequence Automobile Share (pictured) got here to an finish

In line with The Solar, the comic began discussions earlier this month a couple of new sequence – however nothing has been formally confirmed.

A supply stated: ‘A dialog has been had between Peter and the BBC.

‘There isn’t any rush and no matter occurs will all the time be dictated by Peter however a brand new venture has been mentioned.

‘It is thrilling information for Peter’s followers, who’ve but to see the void left by Automobile Share stuffed.’

Absent: The comic has hardly ever been seen in public since he cancelled all tasks in December 2017. His final sighting was in April as he rode a tram in Blackpool

Peter’s final TV sequence Automobile Share got here to an finish in Might 2018, and regardless of his break from public life the present nonetheless drew eight.eight million viewers.

He was final seen in public in April of this yr on board a tram in Blackpool, and fortunately posed with a number of the transport’s workers in a photograph posted to their Twitter account.

In Spring final yr Peter made his first public look since cancelling his tour, to introduce a charity screening of his sequence Automobile Share.

Right here he’s! Peter made a uncommon public look in Spring final yr to introduce a screening of one of many ultimate episodes of Automobile Share in Blackpool

He took to the stage on the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Lancashire and advised the viewers: ‘Thanks very a lot for supporting the Lily Basis elevating cash for mitochondrial illness.

‘Very type of you. I respect it. Benefit from the final ever episode of Automobile Share. Do not inform anybody the tip. Or inform anybody about any hedgehogs.’

Bowing as he left the stage, he added: ‘So thanks. A lot of love, take pleasure in, take care, bye-bye.’