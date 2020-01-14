Petra Vlhova builds another big lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in slalom

FLACHAU, Austria — Petra Vlhova constructed a lead of six tenths of a second over Mikaela Shiffrin within the opening run of a girls’s World Cup night time slalom on Tuesday, 10 days after she beat the American four-time world champion by a giant margin in Zagreb.

Vlhova, who beat Shiffrin right here final 12 months, didn’t have an incredible begin however the Slovakian skier was flawless within the center and ultimate sections on the Hermann Maier course.

Shiffrin already trailed by zero.43 seconds on the first cut up however the three-time general champion practically matched Vlhova’s tempo within the steep part earlier than dropping extra time on the underside.

The race resembled the one within the Croatian capital, when Vlhova carved out an excellent larger lead within the first run earlier than extending her benefit to 1.31 within the ultimate run.

That consequence ended Shiffrin’s successful streak in slaloms, which had lasted for practically a 12 months.

The final time that Shiffrin misplaced back-to-back slaloms in a single season was greater than 5 years in the past. She has a document 43 World Cup wins within the self-discipline.

In three races in November and December 2014, she positioned 11th, fifth and fourth, respectively, and parted methods with long-term coach Roland Pfeifer shortly afterward.

All 24 World Cup slaloms since January 2017, when Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter triumphed right here, have been received by both Shiffrin — with 19 — or Vlhova.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 5 hundredths behind Shiffrin in third, whereas Anna Swenn Larsson and Wendy Holdener had been the one different racers to complete inside a second of Vlhova’s time.

The race in Austria is the occasion with the very best prize fund on the ladies’s World Cup, with the winner receiving 70,000 euros ($77,900).