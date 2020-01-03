Petrol, diesel prices hiked across all major cities: Check latest rates in key cities

A abandoned petrol pump in New Delhi on Oct. 22, 2018. Delhi Petrol Sellers Affiliation stated in an announcement that petrol pumps and linked CNG stations will stay shut in protest towards Delhi authorities’s refusal to scale back vat on gasoline.IANS

After no change on New Yr Day, petrol and diesel costs had been hiked as soon as once more on Thursday, the Oil Advertising firms stated.

Petrol costs had been up by Eight-11 paise and diesel was hiked by 11-14 paise in all main cities throughout the nation.

Verify newest charges right here:

In Delhi, petrol costs went as much as Rs 75.25 a litre whereas diesel was promoting at Rs 68.10 a litre, in keeping with Indian Oil Company web site.

In Kolkata, petrol prices Rs 77.87 a litre and diesel at Rs 70.49 per litre.

In Mumbai, the worth of petrol and diesel are Rs 80.87 and Rs 71.43 a litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol prices Rs 78.20 per litre whereas diesel worth went as much as Rs 71.89, a litre, after the worth improve.

The petrol and diesel costs remained unchanged on New Yr day as no improve was introduced.

Home petrol and diesel costs are reviewed by oil advertising and marketing firms every day. Worth revisions are carried out on the gasoline stations with impact from 6 a.m.

Home gasoline costs are decided broadly by the worldwide crude oil charges and the rupee-dollar international change charges and are reviewed every day.