January 22, 2020 | 9:12am

A bit-used phrase courting again to the late 16th century — pettifogging — made a modern-day comeback on the first day of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Twitter and Google have been abuzz Wednesday over the archaic adjective, which implies “dishonest or unethical in insignificant matters; meanly petty,” based on Dictionary.com.

It was dropped by Chief Justice John Roberts early Wednesday as he warned Democratic Home impeachment managers and Trump’s protection crew to maintain issues civil through the marathon Senate session.

“In the 1905 Swain trial, a senator objected when one of the managers used the word ‘pettifogging’ and the presiding officer said the word ought not to have been used,” Roberts informed each side. “I don’t think we need to aspire to that high of a standard, but I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”

Roberts, who’s presiding over the historic trial, went on to scold each events for his or her habits.

“I think it is appropriate for me to admonish both the House managers and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts mentioned. “One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

Merriam-Webster, in the meantime, tweeted an identical definition of pettifogger — or “one given to quibbling over trifles … a lawyer whose methods are petty, underhanded, or disreputable.”

Twitter customers lit up over the phrase.

“‘Pettifogging‘ is my new favourite phrase,” one particular person wrote.

One other quipped, “Can we engage in pettifogging instead of shenanigans now?”