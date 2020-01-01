Peyton Royce Spent New Year’s Eve Worried About Family In Australian Fires

The folks in Australia have a giant subject proper now with raging fires. Peyton Royce may be in the USA, however her household continues to be Down Below. They had been apparently in hurt’s means which anxious Royce enormously.

The IIconic member despatched out a tweet letting followers know what sort of fear she was going by means of. Fortunately, her household is okay, however it’s nonetheless a really critical scenario.

Yesterday was a tricky day for me. I cried all day so scared not having heard from my household who had been caught within the fires. Thank God, they had been in a position to go away within the final hour, the street is open once more, they’re sick from the smoke, however protected Thanks 2 everybody who reached out!! I’m so grateful for everybody nonetheless reaching out. Means greater than something. Household is an important factor in life. Nothing else issues



Peyton Royce’s household are a number of the fortunate ones. Loads of different Australians are beginning 2020 in a really dangerous scenario proper now. We’re sending out our greatest throughout this tragic time.

