PGA TOUR: Canadians Hughes and Sloan looking for spark … babies everywhere … Torrey a gem

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Roger Sloan are each hoping the problem of Torrey Pines can jumpstart a sluggish begin to the PGA Tour season.

Hughes begins play on Thursday on the Farmers Insurance coverage Open having missed six of eight cuts this season. Coming off a European trip with the household in late summer season, the Dundas, Ont. native had barely decrease expectations for the tour’s fall collection, however every week into the West Coast swing he’s nonetheless on the lookout for his first top-50 consequence.

“A little bit of that is rust, working my way into the year,” Hughes informed Postmedia on Wednesday at Torrey Pines. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want better results at this point but it is what it is. My game honestly feels really good so I’m not hitting the panic button at all. I know I’ve got lots of events ahead of me and I just need to keep working hard and good things will happen.”

Each golfer is aware of that confidence performs a big function in success and at instances for Hughes staying constructive is vital, however throughout a tough patch it isn’t simple.

“It can be hard at times, I just have to keep reminding myself that there is lots of golf left and when I get going I can get pretty hot, and that’s what I have to attach myself to,” Hughes stated. “I’ve got a good support system around me. I’ve just got to keep pounding away and get it turned around soon.”

Sloan has additionally missed six of eight cuts to begin the season, however golf hasn’t been the No. 1 precedence with Sloan and spouse Casey lately welcoming their second little one, a son named Jude, into the household.

“We just went from double team coverage to man-to-man,” Sloan stated. “It’s more challenging but also more rewarding.”

The 32-year-old golfer does have a T13 underneath his belt on the Safeway Open in September and isn’t frightened about his sport.

“I haven’t been playing terrible, just kind of got caught in the wind that first day in Hawaii and as a result missed the cut by two, and I hit a little bit of a cold putter in the desert last week and missed the cut by two there,” Sloan stated. “It’s just such a fine line out here. We’re doing the right things but obviously yes I’ve been busy, but we’re getting our feet under us and there is no better time to get things rolling than here at Torrey Pines.”

Hughes agrees that it’s a really advantageous line between success and missed cuts on the PGA Tour, and it’s usually troublesome to determine what the distinction is. Hughes believes it begins with stepping into the rhythm of the golf season.

“It’s hard to describe, it’s an intangible thing,” Hughes stated. “When you begin enjoying extra you choose up that scoring potential and switch that 72 right into a 69, however it’s one thing that I can’t actually put a finger on.

THERE’S NO CRYING IN GOLF!

It appears to be the 12 months of the infant in Canadian males’s golf.

Roger and Casey Sloan gave daughter Leighton a brand new brother named Jude, whereas Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor every welcomed their first. Hadwin’s spouse Jessica lately introduced daughter Maddox to the world on social media, and Taylor and spouse Andie had a boy named Charlie in late November.

“I’m keen and ready for them to ask for recommendation,” Sloan stated. “I feel like I’m a fountain of parental guidance. It’s cool. Obviously, our careers have taken very similar paths so it’s great that all of are kind of at the same stage right now. I’m excited to see Adam next week and see their little one.”

Sloan finds that life will get somewhat lonely on the PGA Tour with out his household. Casey and Leighton are normally with Sloan week-to-week however the golfer has been solo for some time with the delivery of Jude. That modifications this week.

“The whole family is going to come out tomorrow,” Sloan stated on Wednesday. “Casey’s coming out, Jude and Leighton are making the trip so it’s going to be good. We are going to do this week and next week in Phoenix. It’s challenging being out here by myself while the kids are growing up, so we decided we have to hit the road all together.”

If the Golf Channel is trying to find a brand new actuality present, they may need look north of the border.



Torey Pines. (Jon McCarthy/Postmedia)

THUMBS UP FOR TORREY

Torrey Pines has been getting rave opinions from execs to this point this week. Maybe they’re simply comfortable to get away from the dangerous climate in Hawaii. (You don’t get too many probabilities to put in writing that sentence.)

“I’ve played well here in the past and the golf courses suit my eye very well,” Hughes stated. “They are right in front of you, no tricks really. I love this place, the property is amazing it’s hard to beat.”

The seaside vistas of this 36-hole municipal golf facility perched excessive above the Pacific are as fairly as any on the earth. The troublesome South course will host subsequent 12 months’s U.S. Open.

“I think it’s great,” stated Sloan. “I think the strength of field this week showcases what this golf course is all about. For me personally, being a West Coaster in Canada, being here in California it kind of has similar vibes. So it’s a great spot to start the year. I remember watching this tournament on TV growing up and Tiger Woods was usually in contention, and that kind of signified the start of golf season for me as a Canadian.”

The plan for Torrey Pines was once to be sure to reap the benefits of the better North course after which buckle down for the South. That modified in 2017 after a Tom Weiskopf redesign of the North.

“All of a sudden it’s not just that North course where you know you can shoot four or five under very easily,” Hughes stated. “You have to play well to shoot a good score, so I think they’ve brought them closer together. The par 5s are the biggest difference. On the North course you can reach all the par 5s, on the south course there much harder to reach.”