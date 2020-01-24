PGA TOUR: Good start for Tiger and Rory … Gligic top Canuck on Thursday

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Golf’s largest stars didn’t disappoint on Thursday in spherical one of many Farmers Insurance coverage Open at Torrey Pines.

Rory McIlroy started his 2020 marketing campaign with a five-under-par 67 and sits only a single shot again of leaders Keegan Bradley and Sebastian Cappelen, who shot matching six-under 66s.

“I don’t know if there are any expectations, it’s just more, you know, see where your game is,” McIlroy mentioned.

After making seven birdies in opposition to simply two bogeys, it seems his sport is beginning the yr in a great place. McIlroy can change Brooks Koepka because the world No. 1 with a win this week.

Tiger Woods, additionally making his 2020 debut, started his historic quest for PGA Tour win No. 83 with a three-under 69. Woods has gained eight instances at Torrey Pines, together with the 2008 U.S. Open.

“I’ve played here since I was single digits in age all the way through,” Wooden mentioned. “This golf course has a lot of great memories and hopefully tomorrow I can piece all that together again like I did today.”

The final two instances Woods began a event with a spherical within the 60s he went on to win.

Each Woods and McIlroy performed the north course on Thursday which was three strokes simpler than the demanding south course they are going to face on Friday.

With eight of the highest 15 gamers on this planet within the discipline this week, many are taking a look at this event because the unofficial begin to the PGA Tour season. The official season started 14 tournaments in the past in September whereas many of the high gamers had been recovering from a busy summer season of golf.

Different notables on the leaderboard after 18 holes embody Worldwide Presidents Cup teammates Sungjae Im and Ben An, who’re tied with McIlroy at five-under. Jon Rahm, who performed with Woods on Thursday, is a shot additional again after capturing a four-under 68.

The U.S. Open returns to the south course at Torrey Pines subsequent yr.

GLIGIC LEADS CANADIANS

Coming off the most effective end of his brief PGA Tour profession, Michael Gligic arrived at Torrey Pines this week with confidence. And after spherical one on the Farmers Insurance coverage Open, the 30-year-old rookie is the one Canadian beneath par.

Gligic birdied two of his closing three holes on the north course on the 36-hole municipal facility simply north of San Diego, to complete the day with a one-under-par 71. Gligic is tied for 50th, 5 photographs again of leaders Bradley and little-known rookie Cappelen.

“This place is tough so it’s hard to make birdies, you just have to stay really patient out there,” he advised Postmedia after his spherical. “You’re going put yourself in the rough, you’re going to miss some greens, you’ve just got to miss them in the right spot and give yourself a chance to get it up and down and I feel like I did that pretty good.”

Starting his day within the vibrant sunshine on the again 9, Gligic arrived at his closing gap — the par-5 ninth — at even par. His drive discovered the left tough however after a well-hit fairway wooden he was 20 yards in need of the inexperienced in two photographs. With heavy fog shortly enveloping the golf course, Gligic hit a median chip that left him a 15-foot birdie putt that discovered the centre of the outlet.

Gligic’s expertise at Torrey Pines earlier than this week was restricted to 13 holes a few years in the past. Such is life for PGA Tour rookies as they make their manner round America making an attempt to be taught new golf programs whereas competing in opposition to the most effective gamers on this planet. The Burlington, Ont. native who calls Kitchener house is coming off a T21 end on the American Categorical within the Californian desert.

“Last week was my best finish on Tour so it’s nice to feed off that,” Gligic mentioned. “I’ve started to believe in myself a little more, believe that I belong out here.”

Gligic’s path to the PGA Tour was an extended one. He performed 11 years and 88 occasions in Canada on the Mackenzie Tour earlier than making the transfer to the Korn Ferry Tour, the place he spent only one season.

“Playing on the Mackenzie Tour for a while, you make the move to the Korn Ferry Tour you’re not too sure what to expect, and not too sure if your game will fit in out there. Fortunately I had some success there, and then here,” Gligic mentioned.

O NO CANADA!

The closing gap wasn’t as type to fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. After birdieing the 17th gap on the north course to get to one-under par, Hughes appeared to be on his option to overcoming an early-round double bogey and get into the clubhouse in pink figures. However after pulling his drive on the 18th gap properly left, he missed the inexperienced along with his strategy, after which adopted up with a poor chip. Hughes’ lengthy par putt rolled by, after which he missed three-foot bogey putt. It was a miss that despatched him on to the follow inexperienced after his spherical. The double bogey end gave Hughes a primary spherical whole of one-over-par 73.

Roger Sloan, the third Canadian within the discipline, shot a four-over 76 on the harder south course.

Graham DeLaet was pressured to withdraw after re-injuring his again on Wednesday.