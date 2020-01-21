Phantom Posse – “It’s All You” (Feat. Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko & amp; GABI)

The New York collective Phantom Posse has been placing out music for the higher a part of the final decade, and so they're kicking off 2020 with a brand new album known as Endlessly Underground . The venture revolves round producer Eric Littmann, who prior to now yr has labored on nice albums with Emily Yacina and Yohuna. Each of these artists seem on Endlessly Underground , alongside a forged of collaborators that additionally consists of Makonnen, Vagabon's Laetitia Tamko, GABI, Nadine's Nadia Hulett, Foxes In Fiction's Warren Hildebrand, and extra. The primary single Littmann is sharing from the album is “It’s All You,” which options contributions from Tamko, GABI, and Pavo Pavo’s Oliver Hill.

“Laetitia and I had been demoing out some songs for the self-titled Vagabon record on a weekly basis in my tiny bedroom studio in NYC and sometimes to get the ball rolling I'd throw some Phantom Posse instrumentals her way, ”Littmann said in a statement. “These classes led to this music and likewise to what finally turned‘ Water Me Down ’on her document. Later Oliver Hill (Pavo Pavo / Dustrider) added this large cinematic string association to the tip and Gabrielle Herbst (GABI) contributed vocals to the center part in between engaged on operas. “

Pay attention beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Underground Pt1”

02 “Drum Me Up” (Feat. Nadia & Cale)

03 “If Solely I Might Be There” (Feat. Emily Yacina)

04 “[ZNO on canal]”

05 “What Did You Do” (Feat. Tyler Andere, Eric Littmann, & Taryn Miller)

06 “[FLASH MISS17 dreamteam]”

07 “[SEBO9 on the bridge]”

08 “It's All You” (Feat. Laetitia & GABI)

09 “Discover You Out” (Feat. Emily Yacina)

10 “Altering” (Feat. Makonnen & Yohuna)

11 “[RD in the tunnel]”

12 “Prepared” (Feat. Chris Masullo, Eric Littmann, & Warren Hildebrand)

13 “Minimize Each Methods” (Feat. Eric Littmann & Taryn Miller)

Endlessly Underground is out three / 20 through Orchid Tapes.