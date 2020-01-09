January 9, 2020 | 12:06am

4 main nationwide drugstore chains are suing medical doctors in Ohio for fueling the opioid disaster by overprescribing extremely addictive ache killers — because the pharmacies themselves face blame for it, in response to a report Wednesday.

Pharmacies together with Walgreens, CVS, WalMart and Ceremony Support — that are additionally being sued over the epidemic by two counties within the state — declare native medical doctors are literally those accountable for the general public well being nightmare, The Hill reported.

“While pharmacists are highly trained and licensed professionals … they do not write prescriptions,” attorneys for the pharmacies wrote within the swimsuit, in response to the outlet.

The pharmacy chains declare that Summit and Cuyahoga counties didn’t sue native medical doctors and independently run “pill mills,” which they are saying are actually at fault.

“In a misguided hunt for deep pockets without regard to actual fault or legal liability, Plaintiff has elected not to sue any of these other parties,” the drugstores say within the swimsuit, which was filed in federal courtroom Monday.

It notes that the lawsuit towards the pharmacies, “fails to identify even one prescription that was supposedly filled improperly by any pharmacist” at any of the chains, in response to the outlet.

It additionally claims that lots of the “unscrupulous pain clinics” — which allegedly offered between 40 and 60 p.c of the opioids allotted within the space — must be held accountable.

However legal professionals for a few of the plaintiffs mentioned many events are in charge, together with pharmacies.

“We have demonstrated and will continue to show that the origins of the opioid crisis and the fuel that spread the epidemic can be traced back to the behavior and practices of corporations in the drug supply chain. Without widespread wrongdoing by the opioid industry — including pharmacies — we would not be in the place we are today,” the attorneys mentioned in an announcement, in response to The Hill.

“Pharmacies saw the devastating consequences of this public health crisis firsthand and we will show they did little to nothing to address them.”

In whole, the huge federal trial contains greater than 2,000 instances introduced by counties and cities towards opioid producers, distributors and pharmacies. They’ve all been grouped right into a “multidistrict litigation” lawsuit in Cleveland as a check of how the plaintiff arguments will measure up.

The plaintiffs search damages for the results of the opioid epidemic, which has killed greater than 200,000 since 1999.

The trial for the pharmacies is scheduled to start on Oct. 13, and the choose has urged all events to settle.