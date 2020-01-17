Phil Mickelson struggles with driver in 2020 debut at La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Phil Mickelson drove to date left on the par-Four ninth that he was within the tough behind a tree all the best way throughout the adjoining first fairway.

Whereas Lefty struggled off the tee Thursday at The American Categorical in his first spherical of the yr, the drive by way of two fairways really wasn’t a giant miss as a result of he was attempting to hit into the primary fairway to get a greater angle to the again proper pin.

“Takes the water out of play and I just have a much better angle,” stated Mickelson, the 49-year-old Corridor of Famer competing for the primary time since early November. “I actually pushed it a little bit across and got a little bit unlucky to be behind the tree, but I ended up just chipping a little wedge underneath it and getting it on.”

He made a tap-in par there and shot a 2-under 70 at La Quinta Nation Membership to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Murray Grayson.

“I didn’t score as I probably could have or wanted to, but I really had a good day,” the first-year match host stated. “It wasn’t quite as sharp as I wanted it to be, maybe a little bit rusty, but it was a good first day.”

Grayson and Blair shot 64 in sunny and largely calm circumstances. Grayson closed with a bogey on the par-Four ninth on PGA West’s Stadium Course, additionally the positioning of the ultimate spherical within the pro-am occasion.

“I’ve been here since Dec. 30 working on the game and I feel like I probably am the most prepared of the field for all three courses,” stated Grayson, the 2017 Barbasol Championship winner. “Coming off of a long offseason you never expect to come out the gates like I did firing, but I’m comfortable around all three of these courses. … I love it out here in the desert.”

Blair had a bogey-free spherical at La Quinta.

“It was perfect today, course was in really good shape,” Blair stated. “Drove it really well, made some good putts. But it’s a little easier out here this week right now than it was in Hawaii last week, so it’s nice.”

Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda shot 65. Fowler and Scheffler opened at La Quinta, whereas Lebioda performed PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Event Course.

Fowler is enjoying the occasion for the primary time in six years.

“It’s a good start,” Fowler stated. “Obviously, you look at scores it’s usually pretty low out here, especially when you look at weather like this and the conditions of the courses. Conditions are perfect here at La Quinta. Greens are about the best that we see all year.”

Mickelson birdied the par-5 fifth and sixth holes to get to three below, then gave away two strokes on the par-Four eighth when he drove left into the water and hit his third left of the inexperienced.

”I’ve been engaged on form of a bit of low shot to get it in play and I hit it a number of occasions as we speak and I didn’t hit it as effectively as I needed to, however the miss wasn’t as unhealthy as a few of my different drives,” stated Mickelson, the match winner in 2002 and 2004.

Lefty birdied the par-5 11th and 13th, holing out from the tough on 13 after failing to succeed in the inexperienced from a left bunker. He made bogey on the par-Four 17th, lacking a 7-footer after hitting left right into a bunker, and closed with a par.

“I feel like I’m ready to go on a tear, like I’m excited to play,” Mickelson stated. “Felt like 70 was the worst I could have shot. I’m going to come out tomorrow and get it going.”

Taking part in accomplice Tony Finau shot 69. At No. 15 on this planet, he’s the top-ranked participant within the discipline.

Mickelson and Finau will play the Nicklaus Event Course on Friday, then the adjoining Stadium Course on Saturday.

Defending champion Adam Lengthy opened with a 69 at La Quinta.