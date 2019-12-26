Phil Spector, 79, is pictured sporting a goatee, a bald head and hearing aids in his latest mugshot

Phil Spector has been pictured sporting a goatee, a bald head and listening to aids as he grins for his newest mugshot after spending ten years behind bars and carrying a choice of wigs throughout his homicide trial.

The 79-year-old fallen music legend was sentenced to 19-years to life in 2009 over the 2003 slaying of actress Lana Clarkson, 40, in his California mansion’s lobby.

He was identified for parading round in a choice of wigs and elaborate hairstyles through the homicide trial that landed him in jail.

Now a brand new image of the famed Wall of Sound producer – taken on the California Well being Care Facility in Stockton on November 19 and completely obtained by DailyMail.com – reveals him sporting a brand new look.

Spector appears to be like to be in good spirits forward of turning 79 on Thursday. He’s nonetheless carrying the listening to assist which appeared in his earlier jailhouse image from 2017.

The shamed star has loved quite a lot of totally different appears to be like and modifications in his look through the years.

Spector pictured in 2017, left, and 2013, proper. He was convicted over the 2003 dying of Lana Clarkson in his California dwelling

Spector was identified for parading round in wigs through the homicide trial, pictured in 2005

His biographer has prompt extreme automotive accident in 1974, which resulted in Spector getting a whole lot of stitches in his head and face, led to the wig behavior.

In his mugshot from 2014 he was pictured staring coldly into the digicam, with wisps of grey hair hanging round his bald patch. He appeared thinner and paler.

In 2017 he was seen utterly bald and carrying the listening to aids.

It comes after the California mansion the place Spector murdered Clarkson went in the marketplace for $5.5million in March of this 12 months.

Nicknamed the ‘Pyrenees Fort’, the Southern France-styled gated chateau sits on two-and-a-half acres of land in Alhambra, with a panoramic view of the San Gabriel Valley round it.

Lana Clarkson was discovered useless at Spector’s property on February three, 2003

Clarkson, who starred within the cult movie ‘Barbarian Queen’, was discovered useless on the property on February three, 2003.

Spector had met the struggling actress, 40, at a Hollywood nightclub the place she was working as a hostess on the time, and invited her again to his Alhambra mansion.

She had suffered a single gun-shot to the mouth and her enamel had been discovered scattered over the ground.

Talking to Esquire in 2003, Spector claimed Clarkson’s dying was an ‘unintentional suicide’ and that she had tried to ‘kiss the gun’ earlier than it inadvertently went off.

In an emergency name from Spector’s dwelling, the music virtuoso may be heard saying ‘I feel I killed somebody’.

His driver, Adriano de Souza, says he noticed Spector emerge from the again of the house clutching a snub-nosed pistol, shortly after making the decision.

Music producer Phil Spector is pictured carrying a wide range of wigs throughout his homicide trial

Spector pictured in September 2007, left, and in February 2003, proper. Spector’s preliminary trial resulted in a deadlocked jury. However a second jury in 2009 discovered him responsible of second diploma homicide with a sentence of 19 years in jail

Spector pictured in 2013. Talking to Esquire in 2003, Spector claimed Clarkson’s dying was an ‘unintentional suicide’ and that she had tried to ‘kiss the gun’ earlier than it inadvertently went off

Spector’s preliminary trial resulted in a deadlocked jury. However a second jury in 2009 discovered him responsible of second diploma homicide with a sentence of 19 years in jail.

In each of his trials jurors had been taken to look at the homicide scene.

All through each hearings Spector’s high-priced protection staff had claimed that Clarkson killed herself in a match of despair over her fading movie profession.

However Spector, a person obsessive about weapons, favored to dine out on the story that he as soon as pulled a pistol on John Lennon in a recording studio.

And ultimately, his violent previous caught up with him.

A procession of ladies gave proof about Spector’s drunken assaults, invariably involving weapons.

They painted a disturbing image of an out-of-control maniac, drunk on his personal popularity and satisfied that he was too well-known to be delivered to account.

Threatened and terrorised by Spector, his victims – who had been both relationship him or longtime mates – by no means known as police.

The person who was credited with revolutionizing the best way pop music was produced within the 1960s was ultimately convicted of Clarkson’s homicide in 2009.

Spector pictured in April 2007. The shamed star has loved quite a lot of totally different appears to be like and modifications in his look through the years

Spector listens on the final day of the prosecution’s last rebuttal throughout closing arguments in his retrial on homicide expenses in March 2009. Famed for pioneering the ‘Wall of Sound’ recording approach within the 1960s, Spector produced hits reminiscent of ‘Be My Child’ for the Ronnettes, and helped to provide the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ album

This undated picture, launched in 2009, reveals Spector after his arrest. He labored with such acts because the Ramones, John Lennon, and George Harrison. Spector is eligible for parole in 2028. He might be 88 years previous

The house the place she died was being offered as a part of a divorce settlement with Spector’s spouse, Rachelle Brief, whom he married simply earlier than his first trial in 2006.

Spector filed for divorce in April 2016, citing ‘irreconcilable variations’. Brief was simply 26 after they first tied the knot.

Famed for pioneering the ‘Wall of Sound’ recording approach within the 1960s, Spector produced hits reminiscent of ‘Be My Child’ for the Ronnettes, and helped to provide the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ album.

He labored with such acts because the Ramones, John Lennon, and George Harrison.

Spector is eligible for parole in 2028. He might be 88 years previous.