Philipp Grubauer’s first shutout of season comes at perfect time for Avalanche

CENTENNIAL — It took somewhat greater than half the season, however Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer lastly obtained his first shutout Thursday evening.

After battling via a lower-body harm on and off throughout the opening months, Grubauer reasserted his place because the staff’s first choice in objective with a 27-save effort within the Avs’ Four-Zero win over San Jose. It was simply Colorado’s fifth win in its final 15 video games, but it surely was a promising exhibiting for Grubauer, who’s 13-10-Four with a 2.81 goals-against common and .911 save proportion.

“I look at his positioning and I want to make sure that they’re battling when there’s traffic in front of the net,” Avs coach Jared Bednar stated after observe Friday. “Staying in good position, staying strong down low in the scrums around the front of the net, gobbling up as many rebounds. When I look at that over the last couple of games I think he’s been pretty good.”

Bednar hinted Grubauer could also be again in internet when the Avs host St. Louis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Anytime you go through a little bit of a stretch that we’ve gone through and filled with those injuries, to come out in any game where we needed to get a win, it’s big for us, it’s big for him,” Bednar stated. “He looked solid, focused and in control the whole night..This tells you what he’s capable of.”

Backup Pavel Francouz has gone via a tough patch of his personal lately, permitting 10 objectives in his final three video games with a Zero-2-1 report. So Grubauer’s efficiency was a welcome aid.

“We’re fighting for two points and we need the points,” Grubauer stated. “It doesn’t help us when we say we played great but you didn’t win. Yesterday was a good step in the right direction.”

The Avs have two video games left on their present homestand earlier than an 11-day break. They may embark on a five-game highway journey after the All-Star break.

For Grubauer, the hot button is staying wholesome. That is his first time since junior hockey 10 years in the past that he’s handled harm points, he stated.

“I felt like I was letting the guys down, but it’s not in my control basically,” Grubauer stated of his day trip of the lineup. “It was a little bit challenging because it was the first time I’ve dealt with this, but now it’s done and now it’s over so learn from it and it’s not like it’s in my head.”