Phish is coming back to Commerce City this summer, but camping has been banned

Followers dance because the Dylan Miles Expertise performs earlier than the Phish live performance at Dick’s Sporting Items Park on Sept.1 in Commerce Metropolis. Phish wrapped up their annual three-night run at Dick’s Sporting Items Park on Sunday night time. (Seth McConnell, Particular to The Denver Publish)

Legendary Vermont jam band Phish has confirmed it’s going to return to Dick’s Sporting Items Park in Commerce Metropolis to rejoice a decade of Labor Day weekend reveals there stretching again to 2011.

However absent from the band’s Thursday press launch, which additionally revealed dates on Atlantic Metropolis Seaside and its first-ever Arkansas present, have been particulars in regards to the tenting that outlined earlier years of the occasion.

In truth, because the venue shared on-line: “We will not be offering on-site camping at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this year. While we don’t anticipate any issues with the nearby prairie dog population similar to what we experienced in 2019, we do not want to risk putting fans camping on-site in the position of having to find alternate places to stay.”

In August 2019, not lengthy earlier than tens of hundreds of followers have been set to converge on the venue, issues about fleas and prairie canines contaminated with the pneumonic plague compelled the venue to cancel tenting outdoors the venue, the place some three,000 folks per day deliberate to arrange for the weekend.

Many parking tons additionally have been closed, diverting show-goers into an overflow lot at Northfield Stapleton Mall. That compelled promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and the band’s administration to guarantee followers of the venue’s security whereas hiring shuttles to take care of drivers who parked removed from the venue.

This 12 months’s Sept. Four-6 reveals are a part of the band’s 27-date summer season tour, which begins on the west coast with two reveals on the Matthew Knight Enviornment in Eugene, Ore., and ends with the 10th anniversary of Dick’s Sporting Items Park reveals in Colorado. Different summer season 2020 highlights, in accordance with the press launch, embody a two-nighter at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Phish’s first-ever efficiency in Arkansas and a particular three-night run on the seashore in Atlantic Metropolis, N.J.

A ticket request interval for Dick’s passes is underway now and runs via 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. three. Tickets go on sale to most people starting at midday on Friday, Feb. 7 through altitudetickets.com.

Tickets to the all-ages reveals price $75-$90. There’s a four-ticket buy restrict per buyer.

