Phoebe Bridgers teams up with Ethan Gruska on new single ‘Enough for Now’

Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Ethan Gruska for brand spanking new single ‘Enough for Now’ – pay attention beneath.

Set to seem on Gruska’s upcoming album En Garde, the pair’s new collaboration follows earlier singles ‘On the Outside’ and ‘Event Horizon’.

‘Enough for Now’ is Bridgers’ first new launch since releasing her remodeling of Simon & Garfunkel observe ‘7 O’Clock Information/ Silent Evening’ final month.

Take heed to the brand new music beneath:

En Garde arrives on January 24.

Bridgers is at present engaged on the follow-up to her 2017 album ‘Stranger in the Alps’. In October she teamed up with The Nationwide‘s Matt Berninger on ‘Walking On A String’.

In November, Bridgers launched a canopy of Tom Waits’ ‘Georgia Lee’, taken from a tribute compilation ‘Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits’.

The album, produced by Warren Zanes, additionally options Aimee Mann, Rosanne Money, and the duo of Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer singing the songs of Tom Waits.

In the meantime, Phoebe Bridgers has been added to this yr’s Mad Cool pageant line-up, alongside Sam Fender, Clairo, Glass Animals and Placebo.

Going down in Madrid, Spain, from July Eight-11, 2020, Bridgers joins Taylor Swift, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Alt-J, Tove-Lo and Foals, who have been among the many first wave of acts introduced for the pageant.