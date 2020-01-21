Phoebe Waller-Bridge shows off her abs at awards gala… and thanks her make-up artist

By Emma Powell Showbusiness Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

She’d simply received one more performing award, however the prize for greatest make-up went to… Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s spectacular abs.

Carrying an Armani Prive outfit with mesh that confirmed off her midriff, the Fleabag star revealed that she’d had her six-pack painted on.

Miss Waller-Bridge, 34, informed the viewers on the Display screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night time: ‘With all of the chaos of the outfits, and the interviews and the six-pack that my make-up artist drew on me this night and all of the sorts of pre-drinks and after-parties, and all of the superb Hollywood-y issues that occur right here, it is fairly simple to be distracted.’

Accepting her statuette for greatest actress in a comedy collection, per week after making a profanity-laden speech on the Critics’ Alternative Awards, she added: ‘I usually attempt to be spontaneous in my speeches however I do not belief myself to not be bleeped out once more so I’ve written it down.’

Make-up artists draw grids on the stomach utilizing darkish and lightweight flesh shades to create a sculpted look.

However the pattern has been mocked on-line.

Australian magnificence vlogger Chloe Morello demonstrated physique contouring and requested jokingly: ‘Why not spend the 2 hours you’d usually spend understanding merely portray your bod to appear to be this?’

Miss Waller-Bridge was not the one British winner on the SAGs – The Crown was named greatest drama collection, with Helena Bonham Carter, who performs Princess Margaret, and Erin Doherty, who performs Princess Anne, amongst solid members readily available to have fun.

Renee Zellweger wore a shocking strapless darkish blue robe as she accepted the most effective actress award for Judy whereas fellow 50-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones displayed a wrinkle-free look as she supported husband Michael Douglas, 75, who was nominated for greatest actor in a comedy collection for his position in The Kominsky Methodology.

The Crown was named greatest drama collection, with Helena Bonham Carter (left), who performs Princess Margaret, and Erin Doherty (proper), who performs Princess Anne, amongst solid members readily available to have fun

Renee Zellweger wore a shocking strapless darkish blue robe as she accepted the most effective actress award for Judy