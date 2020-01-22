Phone shop worker is electrocuted by mobile phones he was charging with extension cable in Thailand

By James Mills for MailOnline

A store assistant was discovered lifeless after apparently being electrocuted by two cell phones in a freak accident in Thailand.

Kanchamaiporn Saithong, 35, was discovered sprawled on the ground of his room mendacity on high of the 2 telephones that had been plugged into an extension cable.

His physique was discovered on Monday night by a involved colleague when he did not flip up for work at a cell phone store within the metropolis of Chonburi, about 50 miles from Bangkok.

Chutiman Siathong, 33, mentioned her pal was an introvert who typically frolicked alone in his room, however he hardly ever missed work.

She mentioned: ‘It was uncommon for him to not attend work, so I went to his room.

‘There was no reply and the door was locked. I requested for assist from the condominium block porter getting inside and that is once we discovered him.’

Chutiman referred to as police and paramedics who checked the scene and concluded that he had most likely been electrocuted, though a postmortem has but to be carried out.

Police and paramedics enter the room the place Kanchamaiporn’s physique was discovered by a pal

Video footage exhibits paramedics checking him over and carrying his physique away on a stretcher.

Police Liuetenent Colonel Sompong Atiwongthada mentioned: ‘We believed he was electrocuted as a result of we discovered two cell phones beneath his physique.

‘They had been each plugged into the electrical energy socket.

‘The physique was despatched to the hospital for the postmortem examination, which we are going to take into account once more earlier than we affirm the reason for his dying.

The physique of Kanchamaiporn Saithong was eliminated and brought to hospital for a postmortem examination to find out the reason for dying