Photo editing wizard charges £15 to erase ex-partners from old pictures

January 23, 2020
You CAN erase the previous! Photograph modifying wizard who provided her companies modifying ex-partners out of previous footage on Twitter is SWAMPED with requests

  • 21-year-old artist going by Circee provided to edit ex-partners out footage for $10 
  • Enhancing wizard from Iowa upped value to $15 when demand for her companies grew
  • Folks confirmed outcomes of her wonderful expertise on a hilarious Twitter thread 

In the event you’ve ever wished to erase all traces of an ex out of your life, now there is a service that may allow you to a part of the way in which. 

A 21-year-old artist from Iowa who goes by Circee, took to Twitter and mentioned she would edit ex-partners out of images for $10, sharing an instance of her work and including she wished ‘severe inquiries solely.’ 

She shared an instance of her work, posting a snap of a pair sitting collectively on a picnic blanket with their canine, and her model which noticed the boyfriend fully erased from the image.  

Folks first doubted Circee’s expertise, however after she showcased the outcomes of some extra edits, the demand grew exponentially, pushing the photo-editing wizard to up her value to $15.  

The thread proved so widespread that one other photo-editing hack tried her hand at a couple of of the requests, free of charge.

A 21-year-old artist from Iwoa going by the name Circee on Twitter said she'd charge people $10 to edit their exes out of their pictures. Pictured: a picture of origin with a happy couple on a picnic blanket with their dog

Pictured: the snap after it wad edited by Circee, showing the woman happy with her dog and with the boyfriend erased from memory

A 21-year-old artist from Iwoa going by the title Circee on Twitter mentioned she’d cost folks $10 to edit their exes out of their footage. Pictured LEFT:  image of origin with a contented couple on a picnic blanket with their canine. Proper: the identical image after it was edited 

This cat lover from Whitesboro, New York, explained she loved this picture of her cat, but not so much the ex-boyfriend on the left

The woman was thrilled when Circee edited her ex out of her picture, saying she could finally frame the picture of her kitten

This cat lover from Whitesboro, New York, defined she beloved this image of her cat, however not a lot the ex-boyfriend on the left, so had him eliminated (proper) 

Tears of a clown. This happy customer said the quick photo-editing service was the best $10 he'd ever spend. Pictured with his ex-partner

Thanks to Circee, in the edited picture, the ex partner is gone and the singleton is by himself on the sand

Tears of a clown. This comfortable buyer mentioned the short photo-editing service was the most effective $10 he’d ever spend. Pictured together with his ex-partner

In this original picture, a woman stands on a swing while her boyfriend awkwardly holds her from behind

The happy singleton was delighted to get the swing to herself in the edited version of the picture

This comfortable singleton was delighted to get the swing to herself after her ex-boyfriend was edited out of her image

The owner of this picture wanted to look back at her prom night without the bad memories from her past relationship

She was delighted when Circee 'did the d*** thing' and got rid of her ex-partner in a heartbeat (pictured)

The proprietor of this image wished to look again at her promenade night time with out the dangerous reminiscences from her previous relationship (earlier than, left, after, proper)

This woman from Manchester despaired that her ex-partner was one the only picture of the time she was crowned Student of the Year at University. Another woman edited her picture for free in the thread

Thanks to the benevolent picture editing wizard, the woman could look back at her milestone without being reminded of her past relationship

This lady from Manchester despaired that her ex-partner was one the one image of the time she was topped Pupil of the Yr at College. One other lady edited her image free of charge within the thread

