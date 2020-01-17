PHOTO| First look of Arvind Swami as MGR from Thalaivi receives tremendous response

Arvind Swami as MGR in ThalaiviPR Handout

The primary look of actor Arvind Swami as MGR from Thalaivi, the biopic of late actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha, was unveiled on the event of MG Ramachandran’s start anniversary.

The actor took to Twitter to share the primary look and revealed that the teaser of his character may even be launched quickly. He wrote, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi. A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it.” (sic)

Arvind Swami will be seen as Makkal Thilagam, performing for one in every of MGR’s iconic songs. For a minute, one could even confuse him with MGR himself, performing and dancing to the tune. Arvind Swami has gotten into the pores and skin of the character.

A lot earlier than the official first look was unveiled, a clean-shaven look of the actor was leaked on social media from the units of the Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut is enjoying Jayalalitha within the movie. She was not welcomed by the viewers when the primary look of her avatar as Puratchi Thalaivi was revealed.

Nevertheless, Arvind Swami’s look has been receiving an amazing response on social media. Many individuals even replied to his tweets, saying that they had been double-checking whether or not it was Arvind Swami or MGR.

Nonetheless of Arvind Swami from Thalaivi.PR Handout

Reviews have recommended that Priyamani has been roped in to play Sasikala, a detailed aide of Jayalalitha. The movie is being directed by AL Vijay and whereas speaking to a number one information portal, Vijay stated that they’ve created a lot of MGR’s and Amma’s memorable moments within the movie. Nevertheless, they didn’t try to copy them.

He stated, “This look fo Arvind Swami is not a recreation of any of MGR’s looks in particular, but the generic appearance of the iconic personality he was in between 1965 to 1970. This is our tribute to the legend on his birth anniversary. “