PHOTO | Mia Khalifa’s passionate lip-lock with beau Robert in racy outfit

Mia Khalifa is having the time of her life. After bidding adieu to the grownup movie trade, Mia is making information for her calendar photoshoot and love-life with fiancé. She retains giving us sneak peeks into her private life.

Mia’s racy photoshoot

Mia not too long ago obtained cosy along with her fiancé Robert Sandberg throughout a photoshoot. For the photoshoot, Mia was wearing racy lingerie and sitting in a tub filled with flowers. Robert and Mia shared a passionate lip-lock in one of many pictures.

Whereas sharing the image, Mia wrote, “I’d lie and say he set this up to be romantic, but in reality he crashed my shoot to ask when we were done in the bathroom cause he had to poop.”

Robert’s birthday want

Sharing an image of Robert standing behind her with a blurred face, Mia wrote, “Robert… I tried! Happy happy birthday, bubba!” Robert commented on the image with a number of laughing emojis. He has additionally been receiving birthday needs from Mia’s followers ever since then.

Mia underneath stress

In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC’s Onerous Speak, Mia spoke at size about her profession within the porn trade. Mia revealed that she was not solely left by her household and everybody she knew whereas she was within the trade however even after she selected to stop it.

“I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren’t forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now,” she stated.

Mia additionally revealed that she has been underneath stress even after quitting the trade due to the folks round her and the way they have a look at her. Within the interview, she stated, “I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away.”