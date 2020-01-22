Photographer appeals for help to track down a couple he snapped during a proposal in 1985

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 12:03 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:05 EST, 22 January 2020

A budding photographer who snapped a pair getting engaged over 35-years-ago on a seaside has appealed for them to come back ahead so he may give them the as an anniversary present.

Newlywed Leo Morelli had been strolling alongside a promenade in Kent in 1985 together with his spouse when he noticed one other couple on the sand beneath them.

The lovely pair had been on Viking Seashore in Broadstairs and the person had written ‘ROSALYN WILL YOU MARRY ME’ on the sand on the seaside and so they have been captured kissing after she presumably stated sure.

Now, Leo desires to see if he can hint the pair, who, in the event that they remained married, can be celebrating 35 years because the romantic proposal.

Photographer Leo Morelli is showing for a thriller couple to come back ahead after he captured their marriage proposal on Broadstairs seaside, Kent (couple above)

Leo lived in south London on the time however was born in Ramsgate.

He was visiting Broadstairs together with his first spouse as he wished to point out her his house city.

He stated: ‘I am pretty positive it was 1985 however cannot be extra exact than that.

‘I took the pic when my first spouse and I have been visiting Broadstairs – we weren’t lengthy wed ourselves and have been strolling alongside the promenade above the seaside once I noticed the proposal.

‘I had not lengthy taken up pictures and had lately bought a 300mm lens so was happy to have a legitimate cause to make use of it.

Leo (pictured above) hadn’t been married lengthy himself when he noticed the couple and could not resist taking a photograph

‘I’ve seen the picture a number of occasions through the years and questioned what would possibly or won’t have turn out to be of the 2 of them.’

Leo’s father owned a small espresso store – Reno’s – on Victoria Parade in Broadstairs whereas his uncle owned the well-known Morelli’s ice cream parlour within the seaside resort.

He now lives in Devizes, Wiltshire, and is not involved together with his Kent household.

He posted on Fb: ‘I took this picture with an extended lens within the early 1980s at Viking Bay in Broadstairs.

‘Does anybody know who the fella or ‘Rosalyn’ is. She seems to be like she stated sure.

‘Are they nonetheless married? Glad to ship the unique image to 1 or each of them. Please assist!’

Locals flocked to say how candy the picture is.

Karen Pattison stated: ‘That is going to be a brilliant Valentine’s Day present.’

Janine Brown stated: ‘Hope you discover out who the thriller couple are, that is a stunning gesture.’

Have you learnt the couple within the picture? Electronic mail Joe. [email protected]e.co.uk or name 02036151762

Lainey Farrant joked: ‘Plot twist – she did not say sure, and is definitely strangling him.’

Julie Gayle Balliu replied: ‘Or Roslyn stated sure, they obtained married, had 12 youngsters, however she ran off with the milkman*.she now lives in a cul-de-sac in Thornton Heath.

‘He raised the 12 youngsters single handedly, in search of assist together with his playing and now runs a door to door service promoting pegs. His youngsters are actually in a commune in Hythe.’

Ruth Maria stated: ‘What a stunning picture!!’

Gemma Hollands added: ‘OMG please discover them.’

Lisa Butcher stated: ‘Aw they might love that I reckon it was a sure hope they see this – they may of moved away too.’

And Jill Parker stated: ‘What a stunning picture, I do hope they’re fortunately married…. does anybody know the result to this story?’

***Have you learnt the couple within the picture? Electronic mail [email protected] or name 02036151762***