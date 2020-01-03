Photographer stumbles across a tree root that looks just like a charging deer

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

A photographer occurred upon a tree root that appears precisely like a charging deer with lengthy antlers.

Beginner Wildlife photographer Stephen Plant noticed the discover in a woodland space in Louth, Lincolnshire.

The 61-year-old, who runs pictures web site S.N.A.P, had seen the deer a number of occasions earlier than deciding to take an image.

Pictured: Louth, Lincolnshire (inventory picture)

He stated: ‘To be trustworthy, I’ve stepped over it just a few occasions. It’s within the woodland.

‘I simply thought it was superior. I could not imagine it.

‘It appears to have just a little digit prolonged so it’s pointed to the treasure!

‘To be trustworthy, I’m an atheist and I imagine Christmas is Pagan and I believe I discovered it on New Yr’s Day so it’s like that deep darkish mid-winter, so the Pagan pageant.

‘I can think about daisies spherical it within the Spring.

‘Additionally we’re over the hill with the shortest day. That’s fairly a distinguished thought.’

The deer is very symbolic in some Pagan and Wiccan traditions, with horned god Cernunnos believed to be related to a stag.

Mr Plant, who has Tourette’s syndrome, goals to throw gentle on the situation by way of his work.

He additionally raises cash for psychological well being charity Thoughts by way of his web site.