Photographer who captured strangers wedding proposal uses Facebook to track down the pair

Am novice photographer who completely captured a pair’s engagement whereas out on a household stroll has managed to trace down the couple through Fb.

Charlene-Louise Johnstone from Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, who was having fun with a weekend stroll together with her household, when she noticed a person proposing on the prime of Cleeve Hill, the best level in Gloucestershire.

The mother-of-three shortly grabbed her cell phone to seize the heartwarming snap of the unnamed man down on one knee.

Deciding to not go over after taking the out of concern of ruining the second, Charlene-Louise posted an attraction on Fb within the hopes of discovering the couple and giving them a duplicate of the image.

She has now tracked down the joyful couple, who had been delighted with the picture, however requested to stay unnamed.

Charlene’s submit on Saturday 18th January has been shared greater than 16,000 instances because it was written.

She wrote: ‘Just a few individuals have stated to whack this on Fb to attempt to get the pic to the individuals in it. Noticed somebody suggest on the prime of Cleeve Hill right now.

‘Did not fancy operating as much as them and giving them the picture and intruding of their second, so if anybody desires to assist share to see if we are able to discover them as I am certain they’d just like the picture.’

‘I did not need to go over. They had been clearly having their second. They had been hugging and had been emotional. She was wiping away tears and I am fairly certain it was a “yes”,’ she added.

With the solar shining and blue sky seen too, the has been described as ‘lovely’ by many individuals on-line.

One wrote: ‘Completely beautiful picture. I’d be tremendous grateful to obtain such a valuable reminiscence, captured in all its magnificence by a whole stranger.’

One other added: ‘I actually hope this will get to them – it is an exquisite, superb !

‘Wow, capturing a beautiful second and it is fantastically composed too… lighting is beautiful.’

Charlene-louise added that she enjoys taking images typically – however admitted she ‘obtained fortunate’ together with her hilltop snap.

Her Fb submit acquired greater than three,000 likes and practically 500 feedback.

Lower than every week after the picture was taken, the couple reached out to Charlene revealing that they had been ‘over the moon’ by the picture she took, however wished to remain nameless.

A detailed-up of the couple taken on the identical day has acquired a flood of reward by social media customers providing their congratulations.

‘Awwwwww yay! So good to see their faces and superb they reached out to you xx,’ wrote one.

One other stated: ‘Yay! that is so beautiful, I am happy to bits for them lol. Congratulations to the joyful couple x’