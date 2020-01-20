PHOTOS: 2020 Wild West Show at the National Western Stock Show

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
The American flag is introduced in to begin the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver. For the previous 114 years, The Nationwide Western Inventory Present has been a spot to have fun the Western Life-style. The Wild West Present provides a chance to step again in time and expertise the legacy of the West. It showcases the legacy of the outdated West. The present consists of Bronc driving,Texas Longhorns, Stagecoach robberies, precision bull whips, indian dancers, Chuck wagon races, Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena riders, a efficiency of Annie Oakley, Riders of the Steppes, Mexican Charros, bareback driving, indian dancing and extra.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Brenda Aguilera, on her horse Juera, and different riders with Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena, trip bareback as they carry out throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Riders with Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena collect in a circle for to hope collectively earlier than the beginning of their efficiency throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Brenda Aguilera, on her horse Juera, and different riders with Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena, trip bareback as they carry out throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Indian dancers carry out on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Members of the Westernaires carry out as Riders of the Steppes throughout on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
A Mexican Charro jumps via his lasso as he and others carry out on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Money Yuletide drives his staff of four ponies as he races in chuck wagon race throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
An Indian dancer performs the ring dance on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Money Yuletide drives his staff of four ponies as he races in chuck wagon race throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
A Mexican Charro performs along with his lasso on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Members of the Westernaires carry out as Riders of the Steppes throughout on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Riders with Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena carry out throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
A Mexican Charro leaves the world after performing on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Piper Yuletide will get able to carry out together with her mini ponies in her Roman Using occasion throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Indian dancers carry out on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Indian dancers carry out on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Riders with Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena carry out throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
A Mexican Charro jumps via his lasso as he and others carry out on the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit
Piper Yuletide drives her mini ponies over open flames throughout her Roman Using occasion throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver.
