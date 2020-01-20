PHOTOS: 2020 Wild West Show at the National Western Stock Show

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit

Piper Yuletide will get able to carry out together with her mini ponies in her Roman Using occasion throughout the 2020 Wild West Present on the Cinch Area within the Occasions Middle on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Jan. 19, 2020 in Denver. For the previous 114 years, The Nationwide Western Inventory Present has been a spot to have fun the Western Life-style. The Wild West Present provides a chance to step again in time and expertise the legacy of the West. It showcases the legacy of the outdated West. The present consists of Bronc driving,Texas Longhorns, Stagecoach robberies, precision bull whips, indian dancers, Chuck wagon races, Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena riders, a efficiency of Annie Oakley, Riders of the Steppes, Mexican Charros, bareback driving, indian dancing and extra.