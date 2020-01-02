PHOTOS | 5 controversies related to Suhana Khan’s pictures which shouldn’t have happened

Suhana Khan image controversies

If her Instagram tales and school skit movies are something to go by, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one celeb child to be careful for. From her drop-dead attractive seems to be to rising as a teen sensation, Suhana Khan is a risk to all of the celeb children on the market. And Suhana’s brief movie, which is on the market on YouTube, has proved that she will undoubtedly emerge as a game-changer if and when she joins Bollywood.

Although the diva enjoys a humongous fan following, sure sections by no means fail to try to pull her down. The younger lady has been subjected to pointless trolling over her photos.

Suhana Khan image controversiesInstagram

A fan membership had shared an image of Suhana having fun with some pool time in Italy. Whereas many individuals have been floored by the look and thought she completely slayed it, there have been many self-appointed ethical policing trolls who reminded her of her Islamic values. “Don’t forget you are a Muslim”, “Skin-show is not allowed in Islam,” have been a few of the many feedback which requested her to not put on such garments.

Suhana Khan image controversiesInstagram

Suhana, who appears to be engaged on the trail of ‘ignorance is bliss’ was trolled over a photograph from her school which confirmed her partying. The vicious trolls once more reminded her of Islam and even requested her to not occasion with ‘foreigners’ and ‘shirtless males’. We really feel the trolling was completely unjustified and uncalled for.

Suhana Khan Vogue photoshootVogue India Instagram

Suhana Khan was featured on the duvet of Vogue and the web went right into a tizzy. Whereas one part went gaga over her seems to be on the duvet and contained in the journal, many requested her to affix Bollywood asap. Then again, one other part of netizens, could not cease speaking about how she was a product of nepotism and had not completed something to need to be on the duvet.

Suhana Khan image controversiesInstagram

Trolls do probably not want a cause to spew negativity and this was proved when Suhana Khan’s mom Gauri Khan shared an image of Suhana trying completely breath-taking. Whereas we couldn’t take our eyes off Suhana, trolls began calling her ‘Feminine Shah Rukh’ (which we expect, is a praise)! “Shah Rukh with long hair and lipstick”, “looks like Shah Rukh is wearing a wig,” have been a few of the feedback on her image, which we really feel have been completely insane. In any case, who else would she seem like if not like her dad Shah Rukh?

Suhana Khan image controversiesInstagram

You’d assume what might probably be incorrect on this image, proper? However trolls discovered Suhana to be exhibiting off in outfit and requested her to not reveal an excessive amount of. We’re glad of all the style selections made by Suhana and really really feel she would quickly be proudly owning the trade along with her infectious laughter and fashionista look.