PHOTOS: 9th annual orphans’ Christmas at Highland Tap & Burger

Native architect Wei Zhao prepares gravy in the course of the ninth annual orphans’ Christmas Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Highland Faucet & Burger. Zhao is a primary technology immigrant from China and this was his first time cooking in a business kitchen. “I want to help,” he stated. Volunteers ready meals drink as patrons donated money and pay as you go visa playing cards. This yr, the fundraiser benefited Denver Public Faculties. (Daniel Brenner, Particular to the Denver Publish)

The ninth annual orphans’ Christmas came about on Dec. 25, 2019 at Highland Faucet & Burger in Denver. Volunteers ready meals drink as patrons donated money and pay as you go visa playing cards. This yr, the fundraiser benefited Denver Public Faculties.

Faucet right here to learn the complete story.