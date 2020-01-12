GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
-
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up
Maria Hudson of Fountain, Colorado participates within the Rejoice life rally in entrance of Colorado State Capitol constructing at Denver on Jan. 11, 2020. The anti-abortion march organized by Respect Life Denver,
-
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up
Crowd march round civic middle park in downtown Denver in the course of the Rejoice life rally on Jan. 11, 2020. The anti-abortion march organized by Respect Life Denver.
-
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up
Mary Satkowski participates within the Rejoice life rally in entrance of Colorado State Capitol constructing on Jan. 11, 2020.
-
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up
Crowd collect in entrance of Colorado State Capitol constructing for Rejoice life rally in Denver on Jan. 11, 2020.
-
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up
Crowd collect in entrance of Colorado State Capitol constructing for Rejoice life rally in Denver on Jan. 11, 2020.
-
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up
An indication on the Rejoice life rally in Denver on Jan. 11, 2020.
A crowd marches round Civic Heart in downtown Denver Jan. 11, 2020, throughout an anti-abortion rally, organized by Respect Life Denver. Opponents of abortion in Colorado are trying to get an initiative on the poll in 2020 that will ban abortion at 22 weeks by way of start. At the moment Colorado is one among just some states with clinics that carry out late-term abortions.
Add Comment