Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a sack through the forth quarter as they go on to beat the Oakland Raiders 16 to 15 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos will get his fingers as much as block a move through the forth quarter as they go on to beat the Oakland Raiders 16 to 15 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Followers look ahead to the motion to begin earlier than the Denver Broncos tackle the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos take the sphere earlier than enjoying the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) runs on to the sphere previous to the beginning of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
The nationwide anthem is tune earlier than the Denver Broncos tackle the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Dion Jordan (95) of the Oakland Raiders breathes on the sidelines through the first quarter towards the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Drew Lock #three of the Denver Broncos walks to the sidelines because the Denver Broncos tackle the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Drew Lock (three) of the Denver Broncos will get knocked down by Benson Mayowa (91) of the Oakland Raiders through the first quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Hunter Renfrow (13) of the Oakland Raiders can not haul in a move through the first quarter towards the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Derek Carr (four) of the Oakland Raiders squints on the sidelines through the first quarter towards the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos rushes down the sphere through the second quarter because the Denver Broncos tackle the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Von Miller (58) of the Denver Broncos eyeballs Derek Carr (four) of the Oakland Raiders through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Trey Marshall (36) of the Denver Broncos strips Marcell Ateman (88) of the Oakland Raiders through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Trey Marshall (36) of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after stripping Marcell Ateman (88) of the Oakland Raiders through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Trey Marshall (36) of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Justin Simmons (31) after stripping Marcell Ateman (88) of the Oakland Raiders through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders objects to a failed problem towards the Denver Broncos through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Drew Lock (three) of the Denver Broncos throws towards the Oakland Raiders through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Trayvon Mullen (27) of the Oakland Raiders commits move interference on Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Andrew Beck (83) of the Denver Broncos celebrates his landing reception with Troy Fumagalli (84) towards the Oakland Raiders through the second quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
The Denver Broncos tackle the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Blaine Phipps, age 6, using as Mini Miles bails through the mutton bustin’ competitors throughout halftime on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
Justin Hollins #52 of the Denver Broncos rushes the QB because the Broncos tackle the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos kneels on the bottom after getting blown up on a move play by Erik Harris (25) of the Oakland Raiders through the third quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Erik Harris (25) of the Oakland Raiders reacts to creating a sort out after blowing up Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos on the earlier play through the third quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Noah Fant (87) of the Denver Broncos runs after the catch towards the Oakland Raiders through the third quarter on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Denver Broncos punter Colby Wadman (6) punts the ball through the third quarter of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos rushes the QB through the forth quarter as they go on to beat the Oakland Raiders 16 to 15 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Drew Lock (three) of the Denver Broncos is tackled by Lamarcus Joyner (29) of the Oakland Raiders through the fourth quarter of Denver’s 16-15 win on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Phillip Lindsay (30) of the Denver Broncos stiff arms Tahir Whitehead (59) of the Oakland Raiders as Nicholas Morrow (50) wraps up through the fourth quarter of Denver’s 16-15 win on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Pres. of Soccer Ops./GM John Elway is all smiles because the Denver Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Hunter Renfrow (13) of the Oakland Raiders makes a reception as Isaac Yiadom (26) of the Denver Broncos defends through the fourth quarter of Denver’s 16-15 win on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Oakland Raiders large receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) pulls in a landing through the fourth quarter of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
A struggle breaks out between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders close to the top of the sport at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Followers react to a name through the fourth quarter of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
Oakland Raiders followers watch the top of the sport through the fourth quarter of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
Denver Broncos defensive sort out Shelby Harris (96) bats down a move try for the 2 level conversion through the fourth quarter of the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders for the sport.
Participant rejoice after stoping a two-point conversion because the Denver Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders 16 to 15 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Drew Lock #three of the Denver Broncos watches the motion from the sidelines through the forth quarter as they go on to beat the Oakland Raiders 16 to 15 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive on Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.
Denver Broncos operating again Phillip Lindsay (30) walks off the sphere after the sport on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 16 to 15.
