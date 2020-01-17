-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Jesse Petri rides throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Taylor Toves blows air into his glove earlier than driving throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Boudreaux Campbell is launched throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Cowboys are launched throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Marcus Mast reacts to his journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: A bull prepares to be ridden throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: From left to proper bull riders Nick Tetz, Riley Gagnon, Jake Lockwood and Jake Gardner joke throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Jake Goodson (left) and Marcus Mast climb over the chute throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Bull riders stand in prayer throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Cole Melancon is launched throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Kache Moosman wears a patch in remembrance of Mason Lowe, who died throughout a driving accident throughout final yr’s Nationwide Western Inventory Present throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Taylor Toves prepares to journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Josh Frost does leaping jacks earlier than his journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: A rider prepares throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Blue Parrish covers his ears throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Marcus Mast prepares to journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Josh Frost rides throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit
Osman Torres and fellow riders keep in mind Mason Lowe throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Cowboys stand in prayer throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Dylan Smith remembers Mason Lowe throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Taylor Toves prepares to journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Andrew Alvidrez wears spurs studying “Chinga Time” as he prepares to journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Andrew Alvidrez prepares to journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Marcus Mast prepares to journey throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Jesse Petri rides throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Taylor Toves rides to a win throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Kache Moosman rides throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Kache Moosman removes his helmet after getting bucked throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Boudreaux Campbell runs throughout the sector throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
-
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 15: Taylor Toves rides to a win throughout PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Picture by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Submit)
Riders competed within the Denver Chute Out PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour finals on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present Wednesday evening in Denver. Taylor Toves, of Stephenville, Texas, received the $20,000 grand prize after driving two of three bulls for a cumulative rating of 177.5 factors.
Add Comment