In between Christmas and New Yr’s Day, a snowstorm hit Colorado, bringing as much as eight inches of snow in some components of the state. Denverites took benefit of the snow, with ice skating on the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, snowball fights and sledding at Capital Hill on Dec. 28, 2019.
PHOTOS: 9th annual orphans’ Christmas at Highland Tap & Burger
The ninth annual orphans’ Christmas came about on Dec. 25, 2019 at Highland Faucet & Burger in Denver. Volunteers ready meals drink as patrons donated money and pay as you go visa playing cards. This 12 months, the fundraiser benefited Denver Public Colleges.
