Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up
Deonte Crews carries his son Zair, three, on his shoulders as they march with hundreds of others in the course of the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Berlynn Borne holds up footage of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and different well-known figures from the Civil Rights motion in the course of the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020. Borne says she has been to greater than 20 marches and walks with the identical footage yearly.
Granville Lee listens to audio system deal with the group in Metropolis Park earlier than the beginning of the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Geese fly by the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue in Metropolis Park that was the gathering level for the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Faculty youngsters collect for a photograph in entrance of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue in Metropolis Park earlier than earlier than the beginning of the 35th annual Marade.
Lisa Ward holds an indication of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Metropolis Park earlier than the beginning of the 35th annual Marade.
A marcher holds up a peace signal along with her fingers on the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue in Metropolis Park earlier than the beginning of the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Tia Williams is decked out in pins and clothes bearing the picture of Martin Luther King, Jr. as she marches with hundreds of others.
1000’s of individuals march down Colfax Avenue in the course of the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Members of the Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Early Faculty Band carry out as they cross the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception alongside Colfax Avenue as they participate within the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
William Davis marches with hundreds of others in the course of the 35th annual Marade on Jan. 20, 2020.
Folks maintain indicators within the air as they collect to hearken to audio system deal with the group in Civic Heart Park after the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Krey Grant, proper, performs the cymbals with the Denver South Insurgent Line band from South Excessive Faculty as they participate within the 35th annual Marade in Denver.
Reverend Dr. Lynda Rawlins pumps her fist within the air as she listens to audio system deal with the group in Civic Heart Park after the Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
Dosh Simms and his daughter Shiloh, 2, hearken to audio system in Civic Heart Park after the 35th annual Marade in Denver on Jan. 20, 2020.
1000’s of Coloradans gathered to march and have fun Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Denver on Monday, January 20, 2020. The annual parade started in Metropolis Park and headed down Colfax Avenue to finish at Civic Heart Park close to the Capitol.
