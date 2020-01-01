Instagram

Bollywood events by no means fail to seize headlines and our celebs go away no stone unturned to let their hair down and click on photos in probably the most fashionable attires. Their social media feeds comprise of glittery photographs with their wives.

We noticed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Salman Khan partying. Child Tim was seen enjoyable within the arms of Saif!

Who can overlook the Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s snow-clad alps PDA image the place Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha bumped in!

Aside from them, Shah Rukh Khan is seen partying at Alibagh together with his family and friends.

We noticed plenty of needs pouring in by the celebs.

Take a look at their New 12 months’s needs!

Not one for telling anybody how they need to be…or do what must be completed…or what this 12 months & future made to be. I’ve so many frailties myself…that I want could the long run be type to all of us…& we be who we’re. Might Allah be type to us inspite of ourselves. Glad New 12 months pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019

Glad new 12 months….Comply with your ardour….create your desires….take heed to your conscience ….however most significantly acknowledge your points ….make this 12 months about your personal evolution! Glad 2020! ❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2019

