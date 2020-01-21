Larry Walker elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; 1st Rockies player headed to Cooperstown
January 21, 2020 at Four:28 pm
Walker, 53, cleared the 75% required for election with 76.6% of the vote. He cleared the bar by six notes.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies Larry Walker paused a second from signing autographs to pose for the digicam with the followers after the Rockies exercise at Coors Discipline on Monday, April 1, 2001.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies Larry Walker poses with the Silver Bat award he was given on the opening ceremonies at Coors Filed on April 12, 1999.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies Larry Walker rounds 1st base after hitting a house run off of beginning Mariners pitcher Frankie Rodriquez, foreground, within the third inning at Coors Discipline in Denver on Could eight, 1999. Walker left recreation after that at bat with a tooth downside.
Karl Gehring, The Denver Publish
Larry Walker celebrated his profitable house run as quickly because it left his bat. He watched the ball clear the fitting subject fence giving the Rockies the win over the Braves Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, 1999 at Coors Discipline in Denver.
Andy Cross, The Denver Publish
Larry Walker hits a two run house run within the fourth inning in opposition to St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night April Four, 2001.
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish
Colorado’s Larry Walker singles from St. Louis’ Matt Morris within the 2nd inning at Coors Discipline on Thursday. Colorado gained 11-2. (Photograph By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Publish through Getty Photographs)
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish
From left, Colorado’s Todd Helton, Larry Walker and Ron Gant have a good time Gant’s house run from St. Louis’ Matt Morris within the 1st inning at Coors Discipline on April 6, 2001. Colorado gained 11-2.
Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker within the outfield throughout a recreation in opposition to the New York Mets at Coors Discipline in Denver on Could 10, 2001.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
St. Louis Cardinals Larry Walker indicators autographs for followers throughout batting apply at Coors Discipline in Denver on Could 31, 2005.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
St. Louis Cardinals Larry Walker indicators an autograph baseball for a fan throughout batting apply at Coors Discipline in Denver on Could 31, 2005.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies Larry Walker watches his hit go away the park over the left subject wall for a house run within the seventh inning to carry the Rockies inside one run of the Indians at Coors Discipline on June 16, 2002. The Indians held on for the 5-Four win over the Rockies and take two video games of three.
David Zalubowski, The Related Press
Standing from left entrance, Colorado Rockies’ Juan Uribe, Justin Speier and Larry Walker (33) welcome teammate Todd Helton, again to digicam, as he crosses house plate after hitting a solo house run within the ninth inning off Florida Marlins’ Braden Looper to provide the Rockies a 5-Four victory in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2003.
Chris Carlson, The Related Press
Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker tosses his bat after placing out to Los Angeles Dodgers nearer Eric Gagne in the course of the ninth inning in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 29, 2003. The Dodgers gained 6-Four.
Tony Dejak, The Related Press
Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker is congratulated within the dugout after hitting a solo house run off Cleveland Indians’ Jason Davis within the second inning Friday, June 25, 2004, in Cleveland.
John Leyba, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies’ Larry Walker acknowledges the gang after changing into the 234th participant in MLB historical past and first Canadian-born participant to achieve the two,000-hit plateau at Coors Discipline in Denver on June 30, 2004. He had the hit off of Milwaukee Brewers’ Ben Sheets within the 4th inning. Walker had a double on the hit.
Mike Mergen, The Related Press
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman David Bell (Four) leaps out of the best way after forcing out Colorado Rockies Larry Walker (34) at second base within the prime of the sixth inning in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 23, 2003. Colorado’s Preston Wilson was doubled up on the play.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Publish
Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker poses for a portrait along with his motorbike on July 25, 2000.
Larry Walker was an electrifying, unforgettable baseball participant.
Tuesday, he grew to become an immortal when he was elected into the Nationwide Baseball Corridor of Fame in his 10th and remaining 12 months on the poll. When Walker is formally inducted July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y., he would be the first Rockies participant ever enshrined.
Full story: https://dpo.st/37f6Adj
